Well, you missed your chance. You promised you’d get together during the holidays, and certainly before the new year. But it got away from you. Don’t be too hard on yourself — the calendar can be a harsh master.

The good news is, you can easily pivot those holiday promises to New Year’s resolutions. If you are resolved to make that group outing happen, here are some spots that set the framework nicely. Below, I’m recommending restaurants that are well equipped for bigger parties across a range of styles and (including breakfast).

Nine Roses

1100 Stephens St., Gretna, 504-366-7665

Vietnamese cooking is now such an integral part of the New Orleans food scene that staples like pho and spring rolls are mainstream cravings. Nine Roses has always had the ability to show you much more.

The standards are there, but so is a rich roster of dishes meant to be shared, like the “thin soups” (canh) that can serve half a dozen people, and the beef you cook yourself on table top griddles or bubbling pots of vinegar “fondue.”

This is banquet style food and the premises are designed for the same style, with many large round tables and plenty of room for bigger gatherings.

And if your group includes varying levels of adventurousness, Nine Roses serves a Chinese menu too, so the sweet and sour chicken has your back.

Borgne

601 Loyola Ave., 504-613-3860

Everything at Borgne is bigger, starting with a spacious dining room where a banquette row of padded benches and any number of combined tables can accommodate groups. The bar stretches the length of a bowling alley lane and is a good perch for more ad hoc, drop-in gatherings.

Despite the scale, the cooking still feels attuned to something local and intimate, drawing from roots of New Orleans lakefront dining and fishing camp fare, now smartly modernized. Borgne got a new chef last fall when Philip Mariano took the helm. The calling cards here remain dishes like duck poppers, whole grilled fish and fish "in a bag" (aka en papillote), a regional range of raw oysters and a generous happy hour (Mon.-Fri., 3-6 p.m.).

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Multiple locations, 504-525-9355

Sometimes meeting for breakfast is easier than after hours. The Ruby Slipper is built around brunch, and between the mimosas and bloody Marys and regional Southern flavors it shows that the breakfast meeting need not always be about business.

While some of the local brand’s locations are simply too busy to recommend for a visit like this, others are ideal. The year-old flagship in Mid-City (315 S. Board St.) has its own community room for groups, not to mention a huge parking lot. The Marigny location (2001 Burgundy St.), built in a former bank, has a similar separate room.

Mosca’s Restaurant

4137 Hwy. 90, Westwego, 504-436-8950

Pull up to this classic, far-flung dining destination on the edge of the swamp and you might see a limo in the dirt parking lot. Those people had the right idea. It’s almost pointless to dine at Mosca’s alone but perfect to convene with a group, and since it’s a haul you might as well get someone else to drive.

Mosca’s is an Italian family restaurant that makes you feel like part of the family.

Fill the table with family-style platters of roasted oysters, pasta and red sauce and sausage with potatoes and pass them around. The chicken a la grande is still a celebration of olive oil and garlic served in clattering metal plates. You’ll all drink red wine from stubby, stemless glasses, and you’ll talk about the last time you were here and who you’ll bring along the next time.

Unadorned, even dowdy looking from the outside, it seems to be saving all the color and flavor for the meal itself.

Bratz Y’all

617 Piety St., 504-301-3222

“Communal dining” can be a no-go for some, but in the right setting the idea works perfectly for casual gatherings. Of course the format has a long track record and one example is the old beer hall. Bratz Y’all in the Bywater brings this into focus as an authentic glimpse of the Bavarian beer and sausage obsession.

When the weather cooperates, to have a heavy glass beer stein, a plate of hearty German food and a seat with friends at one of the long wooden benches feels ideal.

Middendorf’s Restaurant

30160 US-51, Akers, 985- 386-6666

Unless you happen to reside in the tiny fishing village of Manchac, Middendorf’s is a road trip destination. Through generations though, that has also made it an ideal meeting point for people coming from the north shore in the south shore, even from New Orleans and Baton Rouge. They converge at this halfway point for thin fried catfish, stuffed flounder and a menu full of other regional specialties (I love the “barbecued” oysters).

Always set up for groups, Middendorf’s has only grown more accommodating and even festive after its series of overhauls in recent years. Next year, the Slidell location is slated to open. But for now, and for some families forever, the saying remains “meet me in Manchac.”

+21 Between restaurant and bar, sweet spots for those casual holiday get-togethers The line between restaurant and bar can be hard to distinguish, but it’s easy to see why places in this category are so appealing right about now.

+53 52 dishes (plus some drinks) from dining around N.O. in 2018. Try them in 2019 There are many ways to sum up a year in New Orleans dining scene. Below, I'm giving you 52 of them, snapshot style, with tastes that contribut…

+25 An old-school New Orleans food court revives as oasis for fast, cheap lunch From a walk-up counter, NolaNica serves Nicaraguan soul food, like the homey pollo a la parrilla, and modern mash-ups, like the fried plantain…