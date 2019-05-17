They came, they saw, they ate a lot of tacos. And they had some tequila and mezcal drinks to wash them down, all along the New Orleans riverfront for Top Taco 2019.
The event, now in its third year, had to push back from its original March date due to the threat of severe weather. It was greeted by a pristine late spring evening in New Orleans when it convened on May 16 at Woldenberg Park.
The food fest doubles as a competition among dozens of local restaurants, vying for awards from judges and the crowd in various categories for tacos and cocktails.
The biggest winner for 2019 was Johnny Sánchez, the modern taqueria now led by chefs Aarón Sánchez and Miles Landrem. For the second year in a row, it nabbed the overall championship title, the David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion (named for the late founder of Kenner's Taqueria Chilangos, who swept Top Taco in its debut year).
He made it look easy. With a beaming grin under a black velvet sombrero, David Montes de Oca served tacos al pastor, worked the crowd with a k…
The Velvet Cactus of Lakeview had a strong showing in several categories and so did Los Jefes of Metairie. Tacos & Beer in the Lower Garden District won a cocktail award, and Barracuda, which just opened Uptown last month, brought home some hardware to decorate the new stand.
Here are the winner of the 2019 Top Taco festival.
David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion: Johnny Sánchez
Critic's Choice - Drinks
Traditional Margarita
1st Place - The Velvet Cactus
2nd Place - Barracuda
3rd Place - Casa Borrega
Creative Cocktail
1st Place - Tacos & Beer
2nd Place - Los Jefes
3rd Place - Warbucks
People's Choice - Drinks
Traditional Margarita
1st Place - The Velvet Cactus
2nd Place -Zócalo
3rd Place - Casa Borrega
Creative Cocktail
1st Place - Los Jefes
2nd Place - Casa Maria
3rd Place - Warbucks
Critic's Choice - Taco
Traditional Taco
1st Place - Los Jefes
2nd Place - Wayfare
3rd Place - Espíritu
Creative Taco
1st Place - Johnny Sánchez
2nd Place - Los Jefes
3rd Place - Zócalo
People's Choice - Taco
Traditional Taco
1st Place - Barracuda
2nd Place - Los Jefes
3rd Place - Espiritu
Creative Taco
1st Place - Johnny Sánchez
2nd Place - Ugly Dog Saloon
3rd Place - Los Jefes
The food of Honduras, Colombia and the Dominican Republic hold down different corners of the Latin American culinary map.
Like any proud cook, Iris Cardona gets a thrill when people tell her they like her food.
From the door of Barracuda on Tchoupitoulas Street, Brett Jones sees drivers coursing down this busy Uptown stretch all day long. He’s certain…
Taceaux Loceaux, a pioneer of the modern food truck scene in New Orleans, will soon have its own restaurant.