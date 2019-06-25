When a new restaurant or bar or bakery opens up, people tend to flock to its door, eager to check it out. In New Orleans, people are also prone to pack an old favorite that's closing down. They want one last visit. I wonder why sometimes they never get that chance.

There's plenty of advice out there for anyone opening a new spot. Recent experience around New Orleans, however, suggests perhaps the end of a restaurant’s lifespan needs more attention.

The decision to close any business must be wrenching, and it’s often not even a decision. The money runs out, investors call in their chips, partnerships dissolve, a landlord makes the new lease untenable. Factors like this can dictate a closure, no matter how good the food or well-known the name.

It’s easy to understand why owners and proprietors with the most on the line might do everything to delay and extend, to search for an answer or pray for a change of fortune.

What’s hard to figure is why, when closing is inevitable, some decide to spring the news on their customers and, worse, their own staff with no advance notice.

The summer slump in the New Orleans restaurant business means closures stack up this time of year. Some will bow out gracefully. Others will leave you wondering.

The summertime blues does not explain the situation at Sucré, a once-prominent dessert brand was a retail business as much as a hospitality one. But then, there has been no explanation for what happened at Sucré.

After a dozen years in business, operators of the prominent brand issued a brief notice on June 17 that they were done and closed the doors at its three dessert parlors and production facility. Employees heard the news that morning. The company has not responded to requests for comment.

While Sucre’s circumstances remain a mystery, the conduct of its closing is all too familiar in New Orleans, where restaurant staff sometimes arrive for a shift to learn they’re out of a job.

Altruism isn’t even required to see there should be a better way. A business owner’s self interest should be enough.

A round of last visits keeps the till running. A business can recoup some money and sell off some stock, even if it has to suck up those those gift cards floating around out there. Tipped employees often have great final shifts as sympathetic regulars open their wallets.

Give people a chance and the results can be heartening, even if they don’t change the overall trajectory for a declining business.

In 2013, when regulars of the casual Fat City steakhouse Crazy Johnnie’s heard it would close, they packed the joint night after night. Its family owners ended up staying open for months longer than planned. When the parent company for Mizado announced in 2017 that the modern Latin restaurant would close, patrons came in such numbers (and drank so many margaritas) that it stayed open an extra month.

These are extraordinary results that show what can happen when New Orleans people who identity with a place have some heads up.

Consider the very recent example of Balise, which closed Saturday after about four and a half years. The owners offered the staff at Balise positions at their other two restaurants, La Petite Grocery and Justine. They told their customers their decision and they ran the restaurant as usual for another five days before shutting down.

In the Balise case, the owners had options. Not all decisions happen under those circumstances, but there are still ways to make the best of bad situations. Ending a business will always be difficult. It doesn’t have to be a disaster.

