New Orleans pastry chef Tariq Hanna was dishing out sexual harassment to young female employees for years before he abruptly resigned in August from Sucré, the acclaimed confectioner he co-founded, according to a nola.com report published Thursday.
The report details complaints from several current and former Sucré employees against the celebrated chef.
Some of the women acknowledged they engaged in consensual sex with Hanna but claimed he abused his power over them before and after the affairs fizzled.
Kim Girvan, Sucré’s former sales and events manager, told The Advocate that the board of directors turned a blind eye to repeated complaints about Hanna from her and other employees.
Girvan, who left the company last summer, said she was never a victim of harassment, nor did she attend topless pool parties that Hanna put on at his Uptown home and urged female employees to attend, according to the nola.com report.
But Girvan said what she witnessed while working at Salon by Sucré, the company’s French Quarter restaurant, and what she heard from several other employees prompted her to complain to company officials. She said Sucré Chief Executive Hans Baumann earlier waved off Hanna’s conduct as a byproduct of the chef’s “rock star” status in the culinary world.
“The inference was these girls were just falling all over him and it was something he could do nothing about. That just turned my stomach,” Girvan said. “These kids are looking for a job, and they get there and are compromised for trite sexual favors. The board allowed it. It’s the board’s fault.”
In an emailed statement, Baumann said the company "has had clear procedures in place" for dealing with sexual harassment and "zero tolerance" for that type of behavior.
"To the extent that there have been allegations of sexual harassment, Sucré management has fully investigated any and all alleged claims and has taken prompt and fair actions to protect its employees," Baumann said in the statement. He said the company's management team is "mostly female."
The management statement added that "any allegations that Sucré management has failed to properly investigate complaints of sexual harassment or that such behavior would be tolerated by the company management and its board contradicts the company’s policy and has been disproved by the good faith actions of the company’s management and board."
Attempts to reach Baumann directly on Thursday were unsuccessful. Attempts to reach Hanna were also unsuccessful.
Hanna was Sucré’s executive pastry chef before he left the company in August, blaming a loss of “creative juices.” A company announcement of his departure made no mention of what Girvan described as a swell of complaints about sexual harassment or bullying.
“Although we are appreciative of Tariq’s artistic contributions to Sucré over the past 12 years, Sucré has never been defined by one individual,” Baumann wrote in an Aug. 17 letter to employees.
Hanna, however, had been the public face of Sucré since he and restaurateur Joel Dondis opened the city’s first dessert-only boutique in 2007 on Magazine Street. The Sucré empire has since expanded to three store locations, branded retail products and the French Quarter restaurant, among other interests.
All the while, Hanna was engaged in a series of sexual liaisons and long-term affairs with Sucré employees, many of them decades his junior, and he sought to muzzle those who aired complaints, according to their accounts in the nola.com report.
The story cites other employees coming to Hanna’s defense, portraying the allegations against him as a “smear” job.
The airing of Hanna’s alleged misconduct comes more than a year after a national reckoning over sexual abuse by powerful men, propelled by the #Metoo movement, erupted locally.
A nola.com report detailed a litany of sexual misconduct complaints against celebrity chef John Besh and a toxic workplace culture where employees of the Besh Restaurant Group had no clear avenue for reporting harassment.
In a city celebrated for its cuisine, where chefs often attain an outsize fame, Besh’s fall laid bare what critics describe as a persistent culture of sexual harassment in restaurant kitchens.
Thursday’s report suggests that Hanna found himself in similar cross-hairs and scrambled to suppress complaints. The report describes a recorded phone call in which Hanna speaks with one female employee about another who had complained about him.
According to the story, Hanna is heard saying the woman was trying to “John Besh me.”
The story also describes a text message that Hanna sent to a Sucré pastry chef in July 2017, referring to another Sucré employee when he types, “Get her comfortable with wanting to be naked for me.”
Still another former pastry chef told nola.com, anonymously, that she had an affair with Hanna. She said Hanna would pull her from the Salon kitchen “to talk” on the third floor. Once, she told nola.com, that talk turned to sex.
Escaping later entreaties by Hanna, or agreeing to them, became a career calculation, she said.
“It was like, I’d just rather sit there with my pants down than deal with everything that would happen if I tried to get out of there,” she told the news organization.
Hanna’s wife of 13 years filed for divorce last week in Orleans Parish, court records show.
Given the culture in many New Orleans kitchens, the allegations involving Hanna were “equal amounts unsurprising and heartbreaking,” said Caroline Richter, a bartender at Turkey and the Wolf who helped found Shift Change, a nonprofit group focused on sexual violence in the hospitality industry.
Citing the litany of reported complaints against the pastry chef, Richter noted that “there’s a little bit of safety in numbers that makes it easier to come forward.” It's harder, she said, when the complainant is alone in calling out a harassing boss over misconduct in the kitchen.
Girvan credited Hanna’s departure to current and former female employees who demanded action where she said there had been none.
“ 'Don’t talk about it. It’s not happening.’ That was the mantra” from Sucré officials, she said. “Obviously, Tariq Hanna had a problem, and who among us hasn’t had a problem before? But what he needed is help. He didn’t need a bullying board to make a path for him to continue. That’s where I think the heartbreak really is.”