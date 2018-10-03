Tales of the Cocktail has been good for New Orleans. Each July, the annual spirits industry conference is greeted by the city’s hospitality sector as a lifeline during the doldrums of summer.

Next spring, the group behind the big event will hold an offshoot in Puerto Rico in the spirit of giving a boost to the island’s long recovery from Hurricane Maria.

This upcoming tropical edition of Tales on Tour continues a series of traveling events from Tales of the Cocktail, which since 2018 has been run by the New Orleans-based nonprofit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation.

It's being planned as a four-day festival, March 10-13, in Old San Juan.

“We feel a kinship with Puerto Rico,” said Caroline Rosen, executive director of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “Being a culinary city and knowing what the hospitality industry here did for New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, we want to shine a light on Puerto Rico and do what we can to support them.”

+23 Where drinks and dining meet, the restaurant bartender is the main ingredient Behind the bar at the Uptown bistro La Petite Grocery, Julia Wineski mixes a six-ingredient cocktail, waves sprightly through the window to ne…

Earlier this year, the New Orleans-based foundation held a Tales on Tour event in Scotland. The Puerto Rico event will follow a similar format, with seminars and professional development programs alongside service and volunteer opportunities and programs focused on mental health and wellness in the hospitality business.

This Tales on Tour event will be centered in Old San Juan, the island’s historic Spanish colonial hub. Hotel El Convento will be the host hotel, in a role similar to the one played by the Hotel Monteleone for the New Orleans event. The Old San Juan bar La Factoria, a finalist for the Tales of the Cocktail international awards in 2018, will be a partner in planning programs.

“We want to go help what we consider one of our sister cities,” said Rosen. “Our goal is to bring great programming, draw some of the best in the business from around the world and show that Puerto Rico is open for business.”

In New Orleans, Tales of the Cocktail has become an important place for people in the spirits and hospitality business to network with the movers and shakers in their field. Sponsors come to promote brands and launch products. Bartenders and bar owners, brand reps and distillers from around the world come to learn at seminars, and to party in between.

Tales of the Cocktail was reorganized earlier this year as a nonprofit, led by new leadership including local bar proprietor Neal Bodenheimer, event producer Gary Solomon Jr. and Solomon’s family, which is prominent in local civic and philanthropic circles.

This year, the foundation announced $250,000 in community grants for projects around that take aim at issues like diversity, abuse and sustainability in the business.

Tales of the Cocktail for 2019 is scheduled for July 16-21 in New Orleans.

+21 At Longway Tavern, pondering past, present and authenticity in the French Quarter Longway Tavern opened on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter in May. That’s barely enough time to get a few scrapes on the varnish. But stil…

+12 High caliber: the French 75 bar has turned the spotlight to a classic New Orleans restaurant You take a few steps from the hurly-burly of Bourbon Street, pass the ornate main entrance of Arnaud’s Restaurant and continue to the doorway …

+2 Besh nonprofit becomes Made in New Orleans Foundation, but mission of chef diversity continues For years, aspiring chefs from minority communities in New Orleans have attended culinary school in New York with the support of Chefs Move, a…