Italian heritage runs through Rebecca Wilcomb’s veins. For years, though, the chef tried to keep it from coming through in her cooking.

As a second-generation Italian American, she was leery of being pigeonholed. So, early in her career she immersed herself in other styles.

But it was no use. Whenever she got a chance to create her own dishes, they tasted like home. They tasted like Italy, and the food her grandmother Giannina Chieregati serves whenever she visits Trecenta, the family’s hometown in northern Italy.

“Everything I’d make came back to it, it was always there,” said Wilcomb. “It just came out, and I’m glad it did. It felt like this is what I’m actually supposed to be doing.”

Now Wilcomb finally has a restaurant built around Italian cooking and inspired by the Italian approach to food.

Gianna, where she is chef and a partner, opened in the Warehouse District in late April. The restaurant’s name is based on her grandmother’s name, and its guiding principles are drawn from what the chef learned at her table.

Gianna joins a buzzing downtown restaurant scene with a modern stylish look, lined with windows, anchored by a large bar and leading past murals and mirrored fixtures to an open kitchen. Wilcomb’s opening menu feels rustic, with tortellini en brodo (from Giannina’s own recipe), a meaty baked rice dish called tummala (extracted from a vintage Italian cookbook), grilled radicchio salads, tuna stuffed peppers and a “feed me” menu in the style of family suppers.

Gianna is the latest from the Link Restaurant Group, and it was developed as a partnership between Wilcomb, company founder Donald Link, co-chefs Stephen Stryjewski and Ryan Prewitt and Heather Lolley, the company’s director of operations.

Together, this team has built one of the most acclaimed restaurant groups in New Orleans, racking up a trophy case of James Beard awards, including the one Wilcomb herself won in 2017 for best chef in the South.

At Gianna, they’ve developed a restaurant where Wilcomb has the helm and a broad sweep of Italian flavors from which to draw.

“Italian is not one set of dishes, and that’s what makes this so exciting,” Wilcomb said. “It’s a lot of different ideas and places and food traditions that change from region to region, province to province in Italy, and the different places around the world Italian people have gone.”

The new restaurant comes from the chef’s own journey too.

Connecting with food

Wilcomb, now 37, grew up in an Army family and moved frequently. A connection to Italy was her constant.

Her mother, Graziella Chieregati, is from the Veneto region, home to the famous cities of Venice and Verona and also the military base where Wilcomb’s American-born father, Michael David Wilcomb, once served.

She learned to speak a broken Italian with her relatives and to partake fluently in the food culture they shared in the course of everyday life. Risotto and carbonara and polenta were mainstay family dishes. Wilcomb became the little girl who asked for wild mushrooms and salumi for her birthday, at an age when other kids wanted hot dogs and fish sticks.

After college, she started working in restaurants around the Boston area and was drawn to a succession of upscale Middle Eastern kitchens, eager to learn different techniques.

In 2008, she moved to New Orleans and got a job as a line cook at Herbsaint, Link’s first restaurant. By 2011 she was running its kitchen as chef de cuisine.

Herbsaint was originally cast as a mostly French bistro, informed by Link’s own Louisiana roots. Under Wilcomb, it began evolving in a way that was gradual and subtle but, eventually, unmistakably Italian.

It shows in Herbsaint’s baked asiago with oregano, in the Sicilian beef with anchovies and perhaps most of all in the lasagna, made with thin sheets of pasta between lamb and mushroom sauce and béchamel, in the tradition of northern Italy. Her one-off specials seemed to veer in a familiar direction too.

“I wouldn’t necessarily even start out trying to make an Italian dish, but they ended up like the food I’d had at my nonna's house,” Wilcomb said, using the Italian word for grandmother.

Link himself soon realized his lieutenant had a talent that could grow beyond Herbsaint.

“She cooked my style for a long time there, then she developed her own style,” Link said. “She has the ability to look at food and be one with it. She can see food as a whole, not just the initial ingredients, and connect with it in a soulful way, beyond any one technique or what you learned in culinary school.”

Gianna has taken shape over the course of years, as Wilcomb, Link and their fellow chefs have cooked together at home, field tested recipes and traveled to Italy.

New Orleans butcher Leighann Smith, now co-owner of Piece of Meat, was along for one of those trips with Wilcomb when she too was working for Link’s company.

“Traveling with Rebecca was amazing because of her extreme passion for food, it is her life,” said Smith, who counts Wilcomb as a close friend. “It’s so genuine. She gets so excited. That’s why she makes such great food, because she puts so much care into it.”

Wilcomb described the development of Gianna as a collaboration with her partners, a combination of food experiences they’ve had together and their individual perspectives.

Part of what Wilcomb herself brings to the table was set long ago.

“When Italians eat, they’re sharing a part of their story with you, that’s how it is at my grandparents’ house,” Wilcomb said. “There’s a huge influence of them in this restaurant, it’s about sharing a story and trying to share a feeling, in the food, in the hospitality, in the design. We’re in the business of creating feelings after all.”

Gianna

700 Magazine St., 504-399-0816

Lunch and dinner daily

