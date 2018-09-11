Each spring the James Beard awards put a national spotlight on culinary stars in regions around the country. In the fall, the foundation behind those awards sets out on its own tour, bringing rising stars, local legends and visiting chefs together for gala events.

This annual Taste America dinner series returns to New Orleans Sept. 28, and this time it has a special format.

Rather than gathering in one ballroom as in past years, it will consist of more intimate dinners held concurrently at four restaurants – Commander’s Palace, Emeril’s Delmonico, Galatoire’s Restaurant and Palace Café.

At each restaurant, host chefs and visiting chefs will collaborate on dinners, with more than 20 chefs participating. Together they constitute an A-list roster of local culinary names.

For the Commander’s Palace dinner, host chef Tory McPhail will be joined by Nathan Richard of Cavan; Slade Rushing of Brennan’s; Greg Sonnier of Gabrielle and Susan Spicer of Bayona.

At Emeril’s Delmonico, host chefs Anthony Scanio and David Slater will be joined by Leah Chase of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant; Jana Billiot of Restaurant R'evolution; and John Hill and Carl Schaubhut and John Hill of DTB.

At the Palace Café dinner, host chefs Gus Martin and Taylor Lorio will be joined by Frank Brigtsen of Brigtsen's Restaurant; John Currence of City Grocery, in Oxford, Mississippi; Colleen Quarls of Turkey & the Wolf; and Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus of Coquette.

And at Galatoire’s, host chefs Jeff Boullion and Phillip Lopez will be joined by Justin Devillier of La Petite Grocery and Balise; Michael Gulotta of Maypop and MoPho; and Meg Bickford of Commander’s Palace.

Emily Luchetti, acclaimed pastry chef of the San Francisco-based Big Night Restaurant Group, will create dessert for each dinner. Maggie Scales, pastry chef of the local Link Restaurant Group, will field the bread.

Tickets are $500. The Commander’s Palace edition was sold out at this writing.

As part of the Taste America series, on Sept. 29, McPhail of Commander’s Palace and Luchetti, the San Francisco pastry chef, will conduct free cooking demonstrations and book signings at the Sur La Table kitchen store in Baton Rouge.

For schedules and dinner tickets, see jamesbeard.org/taste-america-new-orleans.

+10 Phillip Lopez, known for avant-garde cuisine, is the new chef at historic Galatoire’s Though certain dishes and many traditions at Galatoire’s Restaurant can seem timeless, the ranks of people responsible for keeping them vital …

+5 Bad news: New Orleans summer isn’t over. Good news: neither are the dining deals Football is back. School is well underway (until it gets called off again for weather). Fall is so close you can almost see it.

+8 Crab boil hot fried chicken comes to life at Picnic Provisions, new eatery with Commander’s Palace ties For months, the manicured dining rooms at Commander’s Palace have served as a proving ground for dishes intended to live in the wild. That sta…