The people who carry the culture of New Orleans make New Orleans, in the way that other places are defined by sweeping views, broad harbors or glittering beaches.

That’s why the back-to-back deaths of Leah Chase on June 1 and Dr. John on June 6 feels like a seismic shift. It’s like waking up to find that a pair of mountain peaks have vanished from the range.

People have been asking who could possibly replace them. No one, of course, but I don’t think that’s the point of their legacies.

True originals do not just lead others to follow precisely in their footsteps. They inspire them to be themselves and make their own contributions.

The question is whether New Orleans today can still produce the legends it minted a generation ago. That is the gauntlet these greats lay at our feet.

This is indeed a time of change, a shifting of eras. This week’s losses are felt individually, but not in a vacuum. In just the past few years, New Orleans has said goodbye to a pantheon of greats in the world of food and music alone.

Paul Prudhomme, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino, Pete Fountain and Ella Brennan have all died since 2015, now joined by Leah Chase and Dr. John in alarmingly rapid succession.

These are people who not only defined modern New Orleans culture for their generation, they framed it for the world.

They were not just accomplished, beloved people who happened to live in New Orleans. They were accomplished, beloved people shaped by New Orleans and they had something to express about this place that resonated far beyond it.

Before Leah Chase served gumbo to presidents, she made it for her New Orleans neighbors.

Before Dr. John became a byword for New Orleans music, he soaked in the music of New Orleans that surrounded him.

New Orleans was not just the backdrop. It was the font for who they were and what they did.

Are the pathways still open for the journeys they took? Is the interplay of tradition and personality and individuality that informed them still vibrant enough here. Does our city still have the growing conditions to bring more like them into the world?

Nostalgia and best wishes are not enough to keep a culture vital and fecund. It takes participation and curiosity and decisions about where we devote our time and money.

If tourists are the main market and buzzy trends make the strongest business case, New Orleans food and music will speak first to tourists and chase buzzy trends.

If what we really want are heritage and roots and how the next generation explores, elevates and interprets them, we need to show up when people bring this to the table, to the stage and to the streets.

You will not find “the next” Leah Chase or Dr. John there. But you might find the taste, the sound and the character of New Orleans moving toward a new peak.

