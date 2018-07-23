As beer gardens crop up around New Orleans, the new Porch & Patio Wine and Beer Garden feels like a transplant from another bed.

Its building is made from the ancient cypress bones of a historic railroad depot. From the screened porch, you can look over your beer to see both passing trains and a storybook castle. The debris fries are mounded with enough roast beef to fill several po-boys.

And still, the most notable fact about Porch & Patio is that it’s in Kenner.

This new, family-friendly restaurant opened in July at the edge of Rivertown, where the suburban flow of Williams Boulevard turns quaint and quiet.

Porch & Patio takes up many of the trends now running through casual New Orleans restaurants and bars. With its 30 draft beers, its wines on tap, its long, narrow beer garden benches and strings of outdoor lights, and its pet-friendly patio, it could be in the next hot spot in Mid-City or Uptown or the Central Business District. Instead it’s in Kenner, where it goes against the grain.

“We wanted to do something different, bring something here for people who live nearby to have in their own backyard,” said Michael Francioni, who developed Porch & Patio. "There's a really strong community here, and I think people have been looking for a place to come together."

The restaurant landscape of Kenner is rich and gratifyingly diverse, though much of this wealth resides in nondescript strip malls between national chains and used car lots. Watering holes tend toward the sports bar and grill style, also mostly in strip malls.

Porch & Patio sets a stage, and since opening, it has drawn a crowd.

Francioni is new to the restaurant business, though he’s an old pro when it comes to events. The New Orleans native runs Air-Effects/Sky-Tracker, a company that illuminates Carnival parades and countless other celebrations.

Porch & Patio is a multifaceted project, and some of its pieces are still coming together. The tavern sits on a leafy acre of land at the gateway to Rivertown. The patio part of the equation is now set with umbrella-topped tables and soon will have a small stage for live music. There also will be more cover for the weather.

The kitchen is serving a smaller, opening menu that runs through sandwiches and tacos, salads and a few entrees, and a lot of bar food.

There are sliders now, and soon to come are 10-ounce burgers. The debris fries are covered with a mix of roast beef particles and big, meaty chunks in gravy. The grilled shrimp tacos get a crunchy cap of carrot and red cabbage salsa with mango salsa.

On a recent, unseasonably cool night, the high-demand tables at Porch & Patio were on the deck, which gives the feel of a camp, even if you can still see the passing traffic just beyond a screen of crape myrtle. Look across the street and there are the turrets of the Castle Theatre. In the course of a meal, it's likely you’ll feel — then hear and then see — a mile-long freight train as it barrels right alongside the restaurant.

The periodic rumble it brings just adds to the ambiance and adds to the feel that you're in a different place from the usual suburban eatery. But then so do many pieces of Porch & Patio.

The interior is a collage of new and vintage lumber. Much of the old stuff was salvaged from a produce packing warehouse that stood in a different spot on the same lot before Hurricane Katrina.

It once served the August Cristina Bros. produce company, back when Kenner was largely farmland and shallots were a major crop. Artifacts from that former warehouse are worked across Porch & Patio, including Cristina-branded burlap potato sacks and round wooden caps for crop bales.

The bar is a gleaming length of sinker cypress as thick as a railroad tie. Another cypress plank behind it sprouts beer taps for a local-oriented craft beer selection, running next to the tap wines, which lately have been showing up in more bars and restaurants. Keg wines have been improving in quality and typically give more flexibility and different price options for wine service. At Porch & Patio, they’re poured by the glass and also by the carafe.

Between all the old wood in this dining room stand banks of big-screen TVs. Combined with the menu of bar food, it augurs well for the upcoming football season. Porch & Patio's proximity to the airport also recommends it for a pit stop when you're meeting a flight. As the final pieces come together here, it looks like this Kenner beer garden is setting down some roots.

Porch & Patio Wine and Beer Garden

512 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 282-9113

Tue.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 11 a.m.-midnight

Grand opening party is Aug. 17, with live music beginning at 7 p.m.

