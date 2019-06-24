On Tuesday, people around the world connected by the shared joy of food will mark the life of Anthony Bourdain. New Orleans and Louisiana should provide plenty of material for these memorials.

June 25 is the inaugural Bourdain Day, a celebration of his life cooked up by his friends, the famous chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés. In a decentralized, open-source approach to public commemoration, they’re asking any and all to share tributes and memories on social media using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

Bourdain died June 8, 2018 in France, the result of suicide. June 25 was his birthday, which Ripert and Andrés choose as the date of their public call to celebrate his legacy.

How people pursue that request is up to them. Photos and videos with him, pilgrimages to his favorite places, new food adventures in the spirit of his example, charitable contributions in his name or perhaps some self care in recognition of how Bourdain died – it’s all on the table. I'm including a few ideas that have emerged thus far below.

New Orleans and south Louisiana are rife with connections to the chef-turned-writer-and-TV phenom. He visited frequently and documented many facets of the local food culture on his various shows. From a meal at Antoine's with local food writer Tom Fitzmorris to an unabashed obsession with the last remaining Popeyes buffet, in Lafayette, he covered a lot of ground here.

He also heaped praise on the region’s robust relationship with food. In a 2013 CNN interview, when asked to name one American city where everyone should eat, his answer was a tribute to New Orleans that still stands:

"In America, there might be better gastronomic destinations than New Orleans, but there is no place more uniquely wonderful. So I would say New Orleans. With the best restaurants in New York, you'll find something similar to it in Paris or Copenhagen or Chicago. But there is no place like New Orleans. So it's a must-see city because there's no explaining it, no describing it. You can't compare it to anything. So, far and away New Orleans."

Bourdain did indeed do much to explain and describe New Orleans food to his fans.

“Cook’s Tour,” his first show for the Food Network in 2002, included an episode on New Orleans.

"Is there a more important city traditionally in American culinary history, a more vibrant, diverse and influential?” he mused back then. “Probably not.”

In 2008, he devoted an episode of his "No Reservations" show on the Travel Channel to the post-Katrina state of the New Orleans restaurant scene.

He was a writer and consultant on the HBO series “Treme,” in which restaurants and food played an appropriately large role.

His shows “No Reservations” and “The Layover” for the Travel Channel and “Parts Unknown” for CNN brought him back for more.

See a list of the restaurants he visited, episode by episode, here.

Café Reconcile (1631 O.C. Haley Blvd., 504-568-1157), the nonprofit teaching café, serves a specialty sandwich called Brennan & Bourdain Po-boy, a dual tribute to Bourdain and the late restaurateur Ella Brennan (who died a week before Bourdain, at age 92). A combination of Buffalo-style shrimp with bacon, spinach and blue cheese, it’s also served as a salad. Café Reconcile was included in a 2008 “No Reservations” episode.

In the French Quarter, the two sibling bars, Jewel of the South (1026 St. Louis St., 504-265-8816) and Manolito (508 Dumaine St., 504-603-2740), will donate all proceeds from food sales during Tuesday’s happy hour (4-6 p.m., both spots) to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. The local nonprofit makes grants to hospitality workers in times of need.

In New York, the Culinary Institute of America, where Bourdain earned his culinary degree in 1978, last week announced a new scholarship in his memory. It will support study aboard opportunities for students to experience different cultures. The school is accepting contributions to fund it.

The New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic and the community health program 504HealthNet are using Bourdain Day to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The groups recommend five ideas for self care:

