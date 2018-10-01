Dante’s Kitchen has closed. The Riverbend restaurant was once a standard bearer for modern New Orleans dining and had long been a fixture of its neighborhood.

Chef and proprietor Emanuel "Eman" Loubier confirmed the news, but did not address the reasons for closing.

He said Dante's Kitchen will reopen for one final service on Wednesday, Oct. 3, as a fundraiser for the restaurant's staff. The meal will be served family style beginning at 6 p.m., with no reservations taken.

They kitchen will be "cooking what we like to cook, served family style, because we are and have always been a family," Loubier said.

When it opened in 2000 at 736 Dante St., Dante’s Kitchen embodied the aesthetics of local sourcing and house-made staples that would later become the standard for upscale restaurants. At the time, though, that approach put Dante's Kitchen ahead of the curve. When guests arrived, they found a blackboard by the door listing a long roster of local suppliers for produce, dairy, honey and other ingredients.

Loubier opened Dante's Kitchen after spending much of the 1990s at Commander's Palace working with the late Jamie Shannon, an early champion of farm-to-table dining in New Orleans. Some of the signature dishes Loubier developed here included trois mignons, a study of steak three ways; "chicken under a brick;" and redfish on the half shell, covered with crabmeat and fresh herbs.

The restaurant was housed in a cozy cottage with a patio and a series of small rooms. In later years, it hosted pop-ups, often independent projects from its staff (McClure’s BBQ is one example that lives on today).

The restaurant was part of a dining cluster in this neighborhood that includes Brigtsen’s Restaurant directly across the street and newer standouts, like Carrollton Market around the corner. Another nearby contemporary, Mat & Naddie’s, shuttered in 2017 after 23 years in business.

Dante's Kitchen

736 Dante St., 504-861-3121

Final meal is Oct. 3, from 6 p.m.

