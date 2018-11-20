Restaurants are the high-profile stage where the world sees New Orleans food strut its stuff. But I'm convinced if you really want to understand New Orleans food culture, there’s no better place than around the table in someone’s home, hopefully with family and ideally on a holiday.

The family table is where the bigger picture of the New Orleans food obsession unfurls. It flows through generations, travels over and around many of the ordinary divisions and differences between us and is based on how people come together and the heritage they share as New Orleanians.

That’s what I’ve learned from marrying into a New Orleans family. Picking up their traditions and trying to make them my own has meant treading a path filled with distinctly local markers of place.

Holiday meals give us the framework to appreciate them anew.

Our Thanksgiving is always with Pépère, Mr. Paul, my wife’s grandfather, the 90-something whose Metairie home (in the neighborhood I call Faubourg Dorignac’s) is the spiritual hearth for this branch of the family.

The centerpiece is all-American turkey; the sides are all New Orleans. There’s dressing made with oysters, one of the great gifts of Louisiana’s seafood bounty. The leftover oysters will be fried for homemade po-boys Friday. There’s mirliton casserole, a dish you hardly see on menus but that feels essential on the holiday table.

And there is always rice. In the Thanksgivings of my youth, the starches were potatoes, sweet potatoes and more potatoes. That was in New England, where they invented Thanksgiving, so growing up I had reason to believe this was the correct template.

But in my New Orleans family, any holiday meal without rice would be like bread without butter. There is rice for gravy, rice for gumbo, rice for the springtime crawfish bisque and, always, there is rice for Thanksgiving.

When dessert hits the table, so does the cognac and the Cointreau and the cordial glasses.

This is when I pepper Pépère with questions about the past. He grew up in the same Mid-City neighborhood where his granddaughter and I live today. Food is always the entry point.

This has brought me stories of the corner markets where his mother sent him for whole chickens and the sawhorse tables configured to fit a huge family in the confines of a camelback for their own long-ago holiday meals.

There was the woman who shucked oysters for a few cents by the side of the New Basin Canal during the Great Depression, and the barge in that waterway that was stacked with watermelons, including the one he and his buddies swam up to snatch.

There were the roast beef po-boys his brother Numa served at a Tulane Avenue joint he once ran, and there were meals in barrooms across the river in Algiers where he and his late bride Louise had early dates under the watchful eyes of her neighbors.

We eat New Orleans food and talk New Orleans food, and the chapters of a New Orleans life converge around the table.

This is why I love Thanksgiving in our city. Even if you gobble everything on your plate all by yourself, when you partake in its traditions and try to add something of yourself back into them, it will always be a shared meal.

