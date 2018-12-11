The Louisiana Children’s Museum is there to feed hungry young minds. It’s new location, now taking shape in City Park, will also have its own café to feed their appetites, as well as those of the adults trying to keep up with them.

Local restaurant group Dickie Brennan & Co. will operate an eatery inside the new Louisiana Children's Museum, which is slated to debut in late summer, the restaurant group and museum announced today.

The full-service café will be called Acorn. It will overlook the park's Little Lake lagoon with 165 seats between indoor and outdoor dining areas, including a deck extending to the water. With its own entrance, Acorn will be accessible to all park visitors, without museum admission required.

In a release, the restaurant company outlined plans for Acorn that are geared toward the museum mission.

The kitchen will serve “family-friendly cuisine, utilizing local ingredients, some sourced from as nearby as the Edible Garden at the museum.” Some booths will be child-sized, and the restaurant will have a culinary lab for young visitors and develop food-related programs with the museum. Coffee drinks will be on the menu to help the adults recharge too.

The company will also provide catering for the museum’s functions.

“Dickie Brennan & Co. is an organization that shares the Museum’s core values which celebrate families, family occasions and milestones, healthy food, and sustainability,” Julia Bland, CEO of the Louisiana Children’s Museum, said in a statement.

Acorn will be the second eatery from the extended Brennan restaurant family in City Park. Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, run by and named for Dickie Brennan’s cousin, operates Café NOMA inside the New Orleans Museum of Art.

In its release, the Louisiana Children’s Museum said Dickie Brennan & Co. was chosen for the project through a selection process that began in 2017.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum opened in 1986 on Julia Street in the Warehouse District, where it operates today. Plans have long been in the works for a new museum home in City Park. The new museum will have outdoor exhibits along with its indoor galleries, as well as a literacy center and parent and teacher resource center.

Dickie Brennan & Co. operates the restaurants Palace Café, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse, Bourbon House and Tableau.

Acorn is expected to open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with later hours possible in the future.

