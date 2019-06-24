Recording great music can take the right studio, a talented engineer and, it turns out, sometimes maybe a good espresso, an avocado tartine or a smoothie.

Lamara is a new cafe on North Broad Street that evolved from that mix. It’s an offshoot from the adjacent Esplanade Studios, one of the behind-the-scenes hubs of the city’s music business.

Its proprietors hope it will hit the right note for New Orleans people looking for a light, fresh approach at breakfast and lunch.

In practice, Lamara looks like a transplant direct from California. It’s a coffee shop with a vegetarian (mostly vegan) kitchen, a cool, modern design, and a clutch of next-generation business practices worked across the operation, like low-waste strategies, returnable glass go-cups and cash-free transactions.

Diane Heying, a California native, and Misha Kachkachishvili, who hails from the Republic of Georgia, developed it based on the experience of Esplanade Studios, which they have run here since 2013.

Their client list runs from Elvis Costello to Juvenile, from Bonnie Raitt to Big Freedia. Dr. John recorded his last album, which will be released posthumously, at Esplanade Studios, cutting duets with Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville and Rickie Lee Jones.

“Half the people we work with at the studio want the New Orleans experience and love McHardy’s down the street,” said Heying, referring to the locally renowned fried chicken parlor a few blocks away. “The other half are vegan or vegetarian, or people in their entourage are. Catering to them meant scouring the city, going to all these different places to bring back all this stuff.”

Lamara, which they named for Kachkachishvili’s mother, opened in June in what had once been a dry cleaner’s shop (the address had been vacant for years). The couple lives nearby and believe the area is primed for a different option.

“This is a great business corridor to be part of, it’s a real crossroads of neighborhoods,” Heyring said.

Pagoda Café, a few blocks away, has thrived as an outdoor eatery and coffee shop with a lighter menu approach. Just up North Broad Street, Sweet Soulfood is a vegan restaurant based on converted Creole and Southern standards, served lunch counter style.

Lamara stakes out a niche somewhere in between, as a counter service, dine-in café.

The breakfast menu ($6-10) has vegan breakfast tacos, coconut yogurt parfaits and high-protein waffles. Lunch ($8-11) has spring roll bowls, a house-made veggie burger (lentils and tempeh) and vegetable sandwiches. There’s a section of toasts (dubbed “West Coast toasts”), with avocado or almond butter and banana or smashed Rancho Gordo beans ($5-6).

The “surfer’s breakfast” ($6.50) proved a tight package of flavors, with eggs, spinach and avocado set off by pickled red onions and a spice-flecked labneh on an English muffin. At lunch, the rainbow tostadas ($11) were a chorus of crunch from ribbons of raw radish and beets and cabbage over beans and spicy cashew cream.

The café makes smoothies and acai and dragon fruit bowls (with granola and fruit and other toppings), and serves an array of coffee drinks with beans from local roaster Hey! Café.

A Mexican mocha tastes like a latte crossed with horchata. The snowy plover, a mix of espresso, sparkling mineral water and a scoop of whipped cream, stirs together into a creamy, frothy, mellow-sweet refresher.

The café has a modern feel that goes beyond its clean lines and design style.

“We’re challenging ourselves, as the operators of this business, to be as low-waste as possible,” Heying said.

That means diminishing any disposable products. For food, dine-in is assumed as the norm, with ceramic plates, linens and metal utensils instead of throwaway paper and plastic (compostable containers are on hand if necessary). Takeout drinks are offered in logo-branded Mason jars, which come with a $1 deposit. Bring back the jar (dirty or clean) and you get that $1 back as a discount on the next order.

I tested this out myself during Lamara’s soft opening last week, bringing back the jar that had contained my Mexican mocha and leaving with another for an iced matcha latte. The glass made the round trip, my dollar came back off the next drink and somehow I didn’t break it on the round trip.

One type of paper absent from Lamara is cash. The business takes credit or debit cards only.

This is sometimes controversial because not everyone has a bank account or payment cards (Philadelphia recently banned cashless retailers). However, context matters. At Lamara, it simply seems in step with a small business looking for ways to streamline its model.

Having no cash on hand, Heying said, is one less thing to worry about when it’s time to close the café for the day.

What’s more interesting about Lamara is the way it puts a full deck of different approaches on the table, from what goes into the food to how it gets to the customer.

Lamara is seeking approval to serve wine and beer. A rear patio is under development to add outdoor seating.

Lamara

1300 N. Broad St., (504) 343-2149

Daily 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (later hours planned for fall)

