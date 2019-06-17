The longtime New Orleans food truck Taceaux Loceaux opened its own restaurant in May. It joins a roster of local mobile vendors that have made the leap to fixed locations and spun their street food start into full-service restaurants. Here's a look at the path others have taken, and where their trucks stand now:

The Que Crawl

Started in 2006, “big purple truck” led in 2008 to the mid-range modern Southern bistro Boucherie (8115 Jeannette St, 504-862-5514) and, later, the adjacent beer garden/butchershop Bourree. Truck status: in regular rotation for festivals and events.

Chilangos

Part of a wave of taco trucks to arrive after Hurricane Katrina, this one set down roots in 2007 as Taqueria Chilangos (2723 Roosevelt Blvd., 504-469-5599). Truck status: retired, though the restaurant has a taco trailer, dubbed el Chilangito, for festivals and events.

Fat Falafel

Starting in 2012 with lushly dressed falafel sandwiches and crisp frites, Fat Falafel led in 2014 to 1000 Figs (3141 Ponce de Leon St., 504-301-0848). Little Fig, a hummus shop and deli at the Pythian Market food hall, is a direct spin off (the proprietors also operate Echo’s Pizza). Truck status: no longer operating

Fete au Fete

A truck for Southern comfort food now has stands at both the St. Roch Market and Pythian Market food halls (a third stand White Star Market in Baton Rouge has since closed), and added a second truck. Truck status: one truck serves daily at the (mostly) outdoor bar Wrong Iron, the second is in rotation for events

We Dats Chicken & Shrimp

From second lines and perches by nightclubs, We Dats opened its first wing shop downtown in 2016, added a Gentilly location in 2017 and made it three with a Marrero shop this year (see wedatschickenandshrimp.com). Maybe it’s the wazzum sauce (a Buffalo/lemon pepper combo). Truck status: rolling, various weekday lunchtime locations downtown

Frencheeze

Inspired by the primal craving for grilled cheese (and a French bulldog mascot named Bootz) Frencheeze made a home in the Pythian Market in 2018 with deli menu worth of cheesy sandwiches. Truck status: in regular rotation for festivals and events.

La Cocinita

Serving South American street food like stuffed arepas and tacos since 2011, La Cocinita opened a Pythian Market stand last year and also added a second truck in Chicago. Truck status: the original truck is now also deployed in Chicago for summer, slated to return to New Orleans in the fall.

Tasty Treat

A head-turning truck, with a graffiti-on-brick pattern wrap, serves equally memorable platters of burgers, wings and loaded fries (potentially all together), and opened a counter service eatery (1900 N. Claiborne Ave., 504-237-5875) this year. Truck status: rolling, locations vary

Petite Rouge

A vintage red Citroen truck has served as an espresso bar on the go since 2015, spawned a café last year at 3140 Calhoun St. and added a second (blue) Citroen to the family. Truck status: rolling, the two trucks are frequently at the Uptown Harry’s Ace Hardware, Children’s Hospital and Canal Place

Dirty Dishes

In a full circle, a food truck for creative downhome dishes (waffle sandwiches, loaded mac and cheese) led to a St. Roch Market food hall stand, morphed into the lighter salad/sandwich cafe Pressed and is now back on the streets as Dirty Dishes again, with its waffle sandwiches and loaded mac and cheese. Truck status: rolling, various weekday lunchtime locations downtown

