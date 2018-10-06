In New Orleans for the Redskins vs. Saints "Monday Night Football" game, the ESPN broadcast team's Saturday night dinner wasn't at a fancy restaurant in the city.
No, indeed.
According to play-by-play broadcaster Joe Tessitore, the team had dinner at the childhood home of producer Corey Taylor.
Monday Night Football with the star of the night — Charlene!— Joe Tessitore (@JoeTessESPN) October 7, 2018
Her gumbo, crawfish and mustard greens are simply a reflection of how beautiful and loving she is!
@JasonWitten @ESPNBooger @saltersl #nola #saints #mom pic.twitter.com/uh1fjqa30N
Tessitore, color analysts Jason Witten and Bogger McFarland and reporter Lisa Salters dined on gumbo, crawfish, mustard greens, cornbread and more.
McFarland is the only Louisiana native among the group, growing up in Winnsboro. Witten is from Tennessee, Tessitore is from New York and Salters is from Pennsylvania.
The Saints and Redskins face off at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.