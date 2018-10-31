There are countless wine competitions around the world where vintners vie for medals and recognition, the special marks to help them stand out in the market.

The New Orleans International Wine Awards join that number next week, though this new competition differs in significant ways, including some tailored to its host city. Naturally, there’s a party.

New Orleans International Wine Awards Tasting is Nov. 8, 4:30-7:30 p.m., simultaneously at Antoine’s (713 St. Louis St.), Arnaud’s (813 Bienville St.), Brennan’s (417 Royal St.) and Galatoire’s (209 Bourbon St.). Tickets are $80. See nolainternationalwine.com.

After a panel of judges assesses the contending wines and awards the medals, the wine-loving public will get a chance to taste them too, with some 500 bottles available for sampling.

The setting for this unique tasting won’t be one venue but rather a circuit of four of the city’s most historic restaurants, all clustered close in the French Quarter.

Antoine’s, Arnaud’s, Brennan’s and Galatoire’s are the host establishments, and attendees will be able to stroll between them to sample different wines at each. The tasting will be held Nov. 8, with tickets for $80.

“I think an event like this adds a different dimension for our city,” said Tim McNally, the local wine writer and co-founder of the New Orleans International Wine Awards. “It adds to the story our city tells as a food and drink destination, and as a fun destination.”

While the New Orleans calendar is now teeming with festivals, the New Orleans International Wine Awards is aimed first and foremost at the wine trade, and then folds in a public component to turn the tasting into a celebration. It promises more of an insider's perspective. Attendees essentially get to piggyback on the winemakers' ambitions, sampling the best examples they've put up for competition.

Braithe Tidwell, wine director at Brennan’s Restaurant, said she’s anticipating a rollicking experience as attendees make the circuit, though a celebratory spirit is par for the course at these storied restaurants.

“It’s really exciting to have something like this in New Orleans,” Tidwell said. “I think it will be good exposure for the winemakers and wine professionals to see what’s going on in the city now.”

The event was designed to be different from other wine competitions, especially with its focus on restaurant partners for the public portion.

“It’s New Orleans. It has to be fun,” said Bill Kearney, a co-founder and also a partner and wine director at Galatoire’s (full disclosure: John Georges, an owner of the Advocate, is also an owner of Galatoire’s).

“We didn't want this to be clinical. It needs to represent our city, our restaurants, our culture,” he said. “We’re trying to bring all of that together for this.”

In its appeal to winemakers, the new event is banking on the international reputation New Orleans enjoys as a great food city.

“We started this with the idea that there are a lot of winemakers out there who appreciate what New Orleans means and would value the chance to compete for awards here,” McNally said.

Since a call for entries went out earlier this year, 500 wines have been entered from around the globe.

James Moises, the event’s third co-founder, is a doctor and also a wine importer through his New Orleans company Bizou Wines, specializing in smaller producers. He credits the New Orleans location and a different format with helping draw a wide range of contenders, citing a rich diversity of wine types, winemakers and wine regions represented.

"It’s truly an international wine competition and for our first year I think that’s great," he said. "Having it in New Orleans and having these restaurants involved meant a lot.”

Hitting capacity for competing wines was an important first-year goal going into the event.

Now, there are two goals: producing a smooth judging process and ensuring the event is enough fun to bring people back for year two.

The new event was inspired by the much larger San Francisco Chronicle Wine Awards. WineJudging.com, the company that manages that event, will also manage the New Orleans competition. The judging panel includes sommeliers, wine journalists and other professionals from around the country.

For the second goal, bringing the fun, the wine awards are turning to the storied New Orleans restaurants hosting the tastings. While supplies of each will be limited, the variety between them should be high. Each restaurant will have a small number of more than 100 different labels, with a different selection at each restaurant. Attendance is limited to 500 people.

In December, award-winning wines from the event will be identified and featured on restaurant wine lists and retail shelves around town, so more people can try them.

