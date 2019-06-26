After New Orleans chef Leah Chase died June 1, thousands turned out to mourn her. Those who didn’t know Mrs. Chase personally knew of her. Those of us lucky to know her loved her, universally.

She did live to be 96, yes, a good and long age. But to know we will never be in her presence again, to experience her smile, feisty remarks and generosity, is a great loss.

Mrs. Chase was honored with a celebration of remembrance at Xavier University, a funeral Mass at her church for which people stood in line starting at dawn, two second-lines and tributes in newspapers around the nation. At the Xavier event were voodoo priestesses in their white gowns and tignons, politicians, families, writers, artists, nuns and hundreds of others.

Others more eloquent than I eulogized Mrs. Chase’s many accomplishments. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond told mourners at Xavier University that he would go to the Dooky Chase kitchen and she would tell him, “You’re my favorite politician.” Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu said other politicians heard that, too. And when he was mayor, “She would shake that crooked finger at me” and tell him what not to do, and he would go back to City Hall and tell his staff to cancel that particular plan.

His father, former New Orleans mayor Moon Landrieu, used his three minutes of eulogy to paint the stark picture of segregation. Dodie Simmons, a member of the Congress of Racial Equality, said when she was 18 years old and in Orleans Parish Prison, under arrest for protesting, she ate food from Dooky Chase for the first time when it was supplied as their meal.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and musicians John Boutte and Terence Blanchard shared their memories and talents for her. Chefs in their whites formed an impressive group at the Mass. It was a fitting sendoff and one for the ages.

And Leah Chase’s cooking at the restaurant was the basis of it all. She put in the work. Day after day, she was in that kitchen, scouring her own pots, as long as she could stand up, then seated at a little table for the last few years. Her family admitted they limited restaurant hours to keep her from overdoing.

I found myself wishing at the memorial service for her peach cobbler recipe, an ultimate comfort food. I know many have the same urge I do and have already been cooking her dishes to keep her memory alive.

Mrs. Chase connected us to our own legacy, culinary and otherwise. Several folks acknowledged in remembrances that she told them about their own family history and relatives. Almost always, she layered her recipes with her past. A FirstWeFeast.com post by Lolis Eric Elie includes her method for daube a la Creole. Her words:

“Daube was a thing we always made. We took a piece of round meat (round steak), and we’d put it in the pot with flour, salt, pepper, and brown it on all sides. Let it steam in that pot with some tomatoes. If you have Creole tomatoes, all the better. Put tomatoes around and serve that on spaghetti — the best thing in the world … that is what we came up with.”

“The Dooky Chase Cookbook,” 1990, and “And Still I Cook,” published in 2003, hold many of her recipes, and some are in cookbooks by other authors.

Shrimp Clemenceau is simple enough to make tonight: potatoes, shrimp, garlic, mushrooms, peas, white wine and butter.

Then there's one of her greatest dishes, the gumbo z’herbes served only on Holy Thursday. It’s not a simple dish, but it’s worthy.

With the butter cake recipe she gave author Ann Byrn for her roundup of American cake history, Leah Chase said it was a splurge in the country to bake at the holidays, and open the house to your neighbors.

It was a tradition, and one we can bake to honor her memory any time of the year.