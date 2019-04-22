At Mosquito Supper Club, chef Melissa Martin turns a cozy old Uptown house into a showcase for family-style meals drawn from her own family's bayou Cajun tradition. For six nights this week and next, those meals will also have live music for what's shaping up to be an especially intimate dinner series.
Each dinner, held Thursday, Friday and Saturday of both weeks, has a different band or performer. All are women, and they cover a range of styles including Cajun, jazz, folk, R&B and country.
Here's the line up:
- April 25: Shake ‘Em Up
- April 26: Gal Holiday
- April 27: Sabine McCalla & The Dew Drops
- May 2: Julie Odell
- May 3: The Daiquiri Queens
- May 4: Esther Rose
Mosquito Supper Club menus vary with the market, but unfold in five shared courses based on Martin’s experience growing up on Bayou Petit Caillou in Terrebonne Parish. Seafood is a main ingredient of course.
Mosquito Supper Club dinner series
April 25-27, May 2-4, at 8 p.m.
3824 Dryades St.
Tickets are $150 (dinner included, drinks extra), see mosquitosupperclub.com.
The character of New Orleans comes through in its restaurants. This dining guide pulls together a story of that character and puts 100 recomme…
You may have heard of Viet-Cajun crawfish, and perhaps you’ve tasted these boiled mudbugs tossed in garlic butter. It’s all over food media th…