The sandwich got out of hand, that much was clear.

The Thanksgiving po-boy at Parkway Bakery & Tavern started out as a seasonal special, something fun to make once a week in November, a holiday psyche-up sandwich.

But eventually, New Orleans people, with the zeal they throw into things like this, turned it into a happening. This year, for the second time, the po-boy shop is harnessing its run-away popularity as a fundraiser. 

+7 
parkwaythanksgiving

Parkway Bakery & Tavern serves its Thanksgiving po-boy each Wednesday in November.

Parkway manager Justin Kennedy started making the Thanksgiving po-boy 2007, packing a po-boy loaf with an homage to holiday leftovers – cornbread dressing, gravy, whole-berry cranberry sauce and roasted turkey (a mix of white and dark chunks, not slices). 

Eventually, though, it inspired a response that overwhelmed the kitchen. Production of the sandwich moved outdoors, to its own station. The line to get one now typically stretches down the sidewalk. It's common to see people arrive in groups. Some show up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

“People ask about it as soon as fall gets here,” Kennedy said.

+9 
NO.tgivingpoorboy.112217.010.JPG

People in line up at the Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 for the Thanksgiving po-boy, only available on Wednesdays in November.

Last year, Parkway partnered with the Al Copeland Foundation for a skip-the-line deal that returns for 2018.

Make a $50 contribution to the foundation, and you get a Thanksgiving po-boy, an order of fries and a beer or soft drink, and you get waived to the front without the wait.

“To be honest, the Thanksgiving po-boy had become such a monster for us to manager I was starting to lose enthusiasm about it,” said Kennedy. “But now I’m psyched up about it. We’re using this phenomenon of a sandwich to help fight cancer.”

Regular sales of the Thanksgiving po-boy, and the restaurant’s normal menu, will continue as usual during the charitable campaign. This year, the special sandwiches will be served Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., 504-482-3047

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

View comments