Cafe Adelaide & the Swizzle Stick Bar in downtown New Orleans will close next month, ending a 15-year partnership between its Brennan family proprietors and the Loews Hotel.

The restaurant was created by the same branch of the Brennan family that operates Commander’s Palace. Cafe Adelaide will close Aug. 24, they announced in a release.

The Loews Hotel will take over operation of the restaurant and bar after that.

Cafe Adelaide, named for the late Adelaide Brennan (sister of Ella Brennan), was conceived as a more casual, more playful contemporary Creole eatery.

Its Swizzle Stick Bar was an early adopter of the modern craft cocktail trend when it debuted in 2003. It introduced the term "bar chef" for its head bartender (who, for many years, was local cocktail expert Lu Brow) and presaged the greater attention cocktails would soon get around the restaurant business.

Cafe Adelaide’s current executive chef, Meg Bickford, will remain with the Commander’s Palace family’s company after the CBD restaurant closes.

Ti Adelaide Martin, a co-owner of her family’s company, has a new restaurant project in the works, in partnership with Commander’s Palace chef Tory McPhail and Darryl Reginelli, of the Reginelli’s Pizza brand.

This new restaurant is called Picnic Provisions & Whiskey and is taking shape at the corner of Magazine and State streets, in a location that was previously Noodle & Pie.

The Cafe Adelaide news is the second announcement in a week of a restaurant closure from the extended Brennan family. Earlier this week, Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, a separate company, announced plans to close its Metairie restaurant cafe B by the end of the year.

