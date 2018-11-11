The questions started rolling in a few weeks ago, all seeking the same annual advice. What restaurant should I pick for Thanksgiving dinner?

My response to all of them is the same that I offer to any of you wondering now. It should be a restaurant you know well and, ideally, where they know you too.

For everything else it represents, Thanksgiving is one of our great food holidays. But it is not necessarily a great day for restaurants.

It’s a time for “special menus,” which usually means fewer options at a higher price. Staffing is harder. The timing is different from conventional service. Dining rooms are often rearranged to accommodate big groups. This time around, there’s even a Saints home game in the mix, always a wild card for dining out in New Orleans.

Simply put, if you’re checking out a restaurant for the first time, Thanksgiving is not the time to do it.

That’s why I tell people to go with what they know. It will help you avoid surprises, and it might even serve you well down the road.

Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect. In this town, with its unusually intimate relationship with its own dining sector, that can include reconnecting with restaurants, or the people who make them tick.

You don’t need to be buddies with the owners. If you visit a particular restaurant enough to count as a regular, if you know a manager or have a favorite waiter or bartender, that’s part of the personal connection that can make a holiday visit feel like more than just another meal out.

Just remember, the relationship New Orleans builds with its restaurants goes both ways. Good hosts make the relationship work and so do good guests.

Restaurants like guests who uphold their end of a reservation, who contribute something to the good cheer of a dining room and who leave behind more than the bare-minimum tip, especially, for goodness' sake, on a holiday.

This advice does not apply only to well-established eateries. Restaurateurs tell me all the time about individual customers, couples and entire clans who are holiday regulars. They become part of the culture of the restaurant. Thanksgiving dining is an opportunity to set those roots if there’s a restaurant that's speaking to you now.

And if you’re still wondering where to eat on Thanksgiving and can’t make up your mind about a restaurant, don’t. Maybe this year’s Thanksgiving is one to devote to others. Giving your service instead of receiving it might be the answer to your day. One perennial option is volunteering at the Sheriff's Thanksgiving Dinner, held for the community at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (details and volunteer sign up forms are online at opcso.org).

After that, take yourself out anywhere you want. You’ve earned it.

+3 Praising the imperfect Thanksgiving: of flops, plots and other family traditions at the table Even before you start picking at the turkey or swilling the early afternoon Beaujolais, you might be feeling a bit full of Thanksgiving. In th…