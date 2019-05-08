A Creole cauliflower so big it wouldn’t fit into a regular produce bag came into my possession recently. The next day, I saw a sign outside a longtime pizza restaurant that said, “Cauliflower crust now available.”

Cauliflower continues its takeover of the food world as people continue to cut simple carbohydrates from their diets. On the frozen food aisle, Green Giant and Birdseye are stocking not just cauliflower rice and mashed cauliflower but cauliflower tots, cauliflower stuffing and cauliflower fries. Trader Joe’s has cauliflower gnocchi.

I used frozen riced cauliflower, as well as the big, fresh one in testing the Creole faux-tato salad. The trick is to make sure the cauliflower is well cooked, mashed smooth and not watery at all. Creole mustard and yellow mustard combine with mayo in the dressing. This is not a sweet salad, but you could add sweet pickles or relish (well-drained) if you want.

My dear husband has avoided carbohydrates for more than a decade now. He used to love tabouli, though, and was excited to find the tabouli made with cauliflower at Trader Joe’s. "I can make this," I thought. And I did. After all, the main ingredient and flavor of tabouli is parsley, my BFF. With lots of mint, olive oil and lemon, diced tomatoes and scallions, it’s simple and delicious. And it elicited that, “This is cauliflower?” reaction from friends.

I had to go for the trifecta and use up more of the big, fresh cauliflower. In an attempt to make a substitute for pasta salad, I created a cauliflower antipasto salad. Because it includes some naturally oily olive salad, it needed only a little Creole mustard vinaigrette.

All these would be excellent side dishes for summer cookouts and grilling, even if you or your guests don’t avoid carbs. I hope you like these salads as much as my dear husband does.