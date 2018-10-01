Context is everything. Just consider the beignet.

On its own, it’s a dollop of fried dough. But put it in its proper context – in New Orleans, in a haze of powdered sugar, about to be in your belly – it is an edible icon of a city, a bucket list taste for visitors, a ritual passed down through generations of local families.

These days, the French doughnut is also the inspiration for Beignet Fest, returning Oct. 6 to the City Park Festival Grounds.

The event simultaneously taps the classic appeal of the beignet for a charitable fundraiser and takes the idea of the beignet on a boundless romp, from boudin-stuffed beignets to vegan, gluten-free beignets. Admission is free.

Beignet Fest is a project of the Tres Doux Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local autism programs. Proceeds from the festival help fund its grants.

Now in its third year, the event has many of familiar local festival features – live music, art and craft vendors, kids activities.

It also stakes out its own turf with a timeframe custom-cut for families. Beginning at 10 a.m., it can qualify as an easy brunch or even a play date in the park; ending at 6 p.m., you won’t miss anything when you head home for the kiddos’ bedtime.

Of 19 food vendors, only one, New Orleans Coffee & Beignet Co., will serve traditional beignets (Café du Monde will also be on hand for the VIP area).

From there, the menu splits almost equally between sweet and savory beignets.

Some are proven hits, having hauled in awards at previous editions of the Beignet Fest, like the bacon and cheddar beignets from the Howlin’ Wolf or beignets with crawfish cream sauce from Legacy Kitchen.

Others are staples at local restaurants, like the crawfish beignet from Katie’s, which essentially marries crawfish bread and beignets. La Vie en Rose Café, a pop-up, will make that boudin beignet.

Still, bring up beignets and first associations usually go to the sweet.

At the festival that folds in examples like a Vietnamese coffee beignets from the Ruby Slipper Café, strawberry caramel white chocolate beignets from Off da Hook Creole Catering and the vegan, gluten-free versions from Girls Gone Vegan.

The Oreo beignet, a staple on the menu at the Uptown sandwich shop Luca Eats, has twice now won the event’s award for best sweet beignet. It’s back again this year too.

There are adult beverages for purchase around the grounds, though the lead sponsor for this event is a local coffee brand, French Market Coffee. For all the different flavors this event puts on the table, it seems that coffee and beignets remain the classic pairing after all.

Beignet Fest

When: Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: City Park Festival Grounds

Details: admission is free; VIP tickets are available for $40 ($20 for ages 4-20). See schedules and menus at beignetfest.com.

