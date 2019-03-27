Black Drum with Crawfish Cream Sauce
Makes 2 servings. Recipe by Wendell Verret, who developed the Louisiana Direct Seafood Shop ecommerce site, and provided by the LSU AgCenter.
Note: Shrimp can be substituted for crawfish.
FOR SAUCE:
¼ cup butter
½ cup diced onion
¼ cup diced bell pepper
¼ cup chopped mushrooms
1½ teaspoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons flour
1½ teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 cups half-and-half, or as needed
½ can condensed cream of mushroom soup (about ⅔ cup)
½ pound peeled crawfish tails or shrimp
FOR FILLETS:
10- to 12-ounces black drum filets, thawed
1 to 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
GARNISH:
2 tablespoons chopped green onions, white and green parts
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Sauce
1. Melt butter in a large skillet and sauté onion and bell pepper until soft. Add mushrooms and garlic and cook until mushrooms release liquid.
2. Add flour and Creole seasoning and mix well. Slowly add enough half-and-half to form a paste, stirring constantly. Continue adding half-and-half, just enough to make a thick sauce.
3. Add condensed soup and mix well. Cook until sauce thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.
4. Add remaining half-and-half and crawfish or shrimp. If using crawfish, heat until hot. If using shrimp, simmer until pink and just cooked through.
Fish
1. Pat fillets dry with a paper towel and sprinkle both sides with Creole seasoning.
2. Heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. When sizzling, add filets. Lower heat to medium.
3. When edges of the fillet turn pale or whitish, flip them. When cooked, plate immediately and cover with sauce.
4. Garnish with green onions and parsley and serve hot.
Oysters and Pasta Creole Bordelaise
Makes 2-4 servings. Recipe provided by Thomas Hymel, director of the La. Seafood Industry Professionalism Program and the Louisiana Direct Seafood program.
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
24 large fresh oysters
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons minced garlic
4 tablespoons minced green onion tops
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
1 pound vermicelli, cooked al dente, hot
8 sprigs flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Parmesan cheese, optional
1. In a large skillet over medium-low heat, heat olive oil. Add oysters. Cook by shaking the pan, making them roll around until they plump.
2. Add butter, garlic, onion tops, red pepper and salt. Cook, agitating pan, until green onions wilt. Don’t cook more than a minute, or garlic and green onions lose their flavor.
3. Remove from heat. Add cooked, drained pasta to pan. Toss with other ingredients to distribute sauce evenly. Top with parsley. Parmesan cheese can be added.
Corn and Shrimp Stew
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is adapted from Dale Curry's 'New Orleans Home Cooking.'
Note: If substituting canned corn, use about 4 cups total.
1 pound shrimp with shells
6 ears fresh corn
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon oil
2 tablespoons flour
1 large onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned, with liquid
Salt, pepper and Creole seasoning to taste
1. Peel shrimp. Boil shells with 3½ cups water for 30 minutes. Strain and measure out 3 cups stock. Discard shells.
2. Slice kernels off corn cobs with a very sharp knife. Use a dull knife to scrape liquid from cobs.
3. Heat butter and oil in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, to make a blonde roux.
4. Add onion and bell pepper and sauté until soft. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add stock, tomatoes and seasoning.
5. Lower heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.
6. Add corn and shrimp. Simmer 10 minutes. Serve hot.