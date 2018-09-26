Chef Pete Kusiw was making breakfast on the set of one of the "Jeepers Creepers" movies.
“The Creeper came out with the full ax and everything and scared the hell out of me. I dropped the eggs,” Kusiw said. “He said, ‘I’m practicing.’
“I said, 'Cool. But you’re going to have to wait for your eggs.’”
Kusiw is one of four chefs, who also drive the trucks, at Lakehouse Film Catering, based at the Lakehouse restaurant in Mandeville. Kusiw and staff have fed the crew and cast of "Girls Trip," "Terminator 5" and 40 or so other movies, plus those working on commercial lots and big music events. Next month, they’ll be the behind-the-scenes kitchen for workers, bands and VIP ticket holders at the Voodoo Music and Arts Experience in New Orleans.
It’s an interesting job, the chef says. The gig has glamour, and it pays well.
But the hours can be grueling, and there’s a lot of pressure to keep everyone satisfied. Louisiana crew members may want hearty red beans and fried chicken while Californians and New Yorkers ask for vegan or vegetarian fare.
“You have to execute every day,” Kusiw said.
Under all conditions.
“We were doing a movie called ‘Wendy,’ a Peter Pan takeoff,” Kusiw recalled. “We had to go to the Bonne Carre spillway to film a scene. It was pouring rain. I couldn’t get the food truck under the bridge because the water was so high,” so they set up in a park with a fishing rodeo nearby.
He got a call that things were going to start, and along comes a van. When it drove right into the water, Kusiw thought they were filming a scene.
Uh, no. The director was in the van. The fishing folks helped extricate it.
Born in New Jersey, Kusiw attended Johnson & Wales and worked at Disney World and Trump Plaza before moving to Louisiana, where he owned a bar and coffee shop that were destroyed by Katrina. Afterward, he helmed Juniper restaurant.
Kusiw has been in movie catering for six years. Lakehouse also caters weddings and events. Menus are “wide open,” Kusiw said. “You get a budget. Cayman Sinclair owns the company, and he supports us.”
Kusiw has a 30-day rotating menu, and he likes themes — Italian, Asian or Middle Eastern. He sets up stations with additional dishes, such as grilled oysters. They have the occasional crawfish boil.
Recipes are simple, and sauces are made at the commissary and added to proteins and vegetables cooked to order. The trucks travel with a variety of fresh herbs and flavor enhancers, such as garlic cooked in olive oil. And, when a star wants something special, it can be cooked at a moment’s notice.
“I think it’s really cool, but it’s really hard work, feeding the workers and the talent," Kusiw said. "It’s not about the stars, it’s about making them happy.”
He's shared with us some of the many recipes he made for "Girls Trip." Because time is usually short, recipes tend to be simple and quick but with lots of flavor and variations.