Café du Monde is the apparent winner of a closely watched contest to operate a beignet parlor in City Park. Morning Call, the current operator, has already begun looking for a new location.

The dispute started earlier in 2018 when City Park put out a call for bids for a contract to operate a cafe in its Casino building. Café du Monde was awarded a 10-year lease, but in August a judge nullified the lease after Morning Call filed suit over the initial results.

City Park issued a new call for bids this fall, and the proposals were unsealed Wednesday by the park management.

Café du Monde came in with the highest bid. Its offer to pay City Park $25,760 a month edged out the next highest bidder, Café Beignet, which offered $25,100. Morning Call's bid was $23,800.

Bob Becker, CEO of City Park, said the park's attorneys will now evaluate each company's full bid package, which includes details on renovations and operational plans. However, he noted that the lease bid amount is the key factor.

"That's the basis upon which the bid is awarded, provided the rest of the bid package meets the specifications," he said.

Morning Call has been operating in City Park on a month-to-month basis since 2017. If Café du Monde is granted the new lease, Morning Call would have 60 days to leave the building. The new operator would then have up to 120 days to make renovations to the property.

Bob Hennessey, co-owner of Morning Call, acknowledged Wednesday that his firm's days in City Park are numbered and that he's searching for a new home for the business. He vowed Morning Call would return.

“We’re not going away,” he said. “We’re going to open another one, maybe a better one.”

Closing at City Park, however, will likely mean Morning Call will not have any location for some time. Last year, the company closed its Metairie location, citing rising rents and a changing competitive landscape around it.

"We've been looking at locations already," Hennessey said. "It has to be the right location, but I don’t want to be shut down too long. We have employees relying on us."

The Casino building, situated between a lagoon and the park's Botanical Garden, has been used by various concessions operators for many years.

Becker said City Park began this year's bid process to ensure the park was getting the highest value for the concession there. He also said it was clear that park users wanted a beignet parlor in that location. The request for bids was tailored to draw local companies.

“Over the years, we’ve tried lots of different products there, and coffee and beignets has been by far the most popular,” Becker said.

Morning Call has operated in the building since 2012. In the first bidding process this year, it turned in the high bid out of three proposals, narrowly beating out those from Café du Monde and Café Beignet. The bids were based on a monthly rent and a percentage of sales.

However, City Park's management and legal counsel advised its board that they had to disqualify Morning Call's proposal because the company had missed a mandatory pre-bid meeting. As a result, the board awarded the lease to the next highest bidder, which was Café du Monde.

Civil District Court Judge Christopher Bruno overruled that lease in August, siding with Morning Call and calling the park's decision-making process "arbitrary and capricious."

For the new bid process, begun in November, companies were told they would be evaluated on the rent they offered to pay.

Jay Roman, an owner of Café du Monde, said the company stuck with the prolonged bid process because of the location and what it could mean to the community.

“Our family just loves City Park,” said Roman. “It’s such a great institution for New Orleans, and you can see it’s really headed in the right direction. We want to be part of that.”

Café du Monde has nine locations, including its famous stand in the French Market.

Morning Call also got its start in the French Market, and for many decades New Orleanians and visitors had their pick between the two highly similar operations.

In 1974, as the city was undertaking an overhaul of the French Market area, Morning Call relocated to Metairie, where it operated near Lakeside Mall for 44 years before closing last spring.

While Morning Call's next moves are not yet determined, Hennessey said he's committed to reopening.

"The brand will go on, even after we're gone," he said. "We’re just stewards of it."

