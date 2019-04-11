900 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 822-2583

What started as a pop-up has since established itself as a barbecue destination in a city long calling out for more. Ribs, brisket and pulled pork that are by turns tender and crusty, and always smoky, lay the foundation for a playground of meat. Fun vibes run through the covered patio (great for game days), the bar with its generous food happy hour (and killer daiquiris) and the menu, home to cool ranch cracklin’ and the best smoked wings in town. Lunch and dinner Tue-Sun. $$

1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276

This place is big, and the impact it’s making on local barbecue is growing bigger. More than a restaurant, this repurposed warehouse and its compound framed by shipping containers is a venue for small food fests and a hub for people passionate about smoked meats. That goes for James Cruse, who became pitmaster here last year. Straight plates of brisket, ribs and sweet corn spoonbread share the billing with burnt ends, smoked pork belly (aka “cowboy candy"), boudin and even some forays into Vietnamese-inflected barbecue on the specials list. Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. $$