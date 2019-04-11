214 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 486-1465

This Sicilian dessert emporium is the main line into New Orleans’ own Italian history. Between the old family pictures and the pastry served on doily-covered plates, the polished brass espresso maker and, most of all, the gelato, you can trace a connection to the old days when Angelo Brocato first opened in 1905. The Old World techniques and flavors carry through generations of New Orleans families who have made it part of their own traditions, these simple pleasures strung from child to parent to grandparent. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sun. $

3624 Dauphine St., (504) 336-3336

You have peered into pastry cases and started oohing and aahing over the delights within. Bywater Bakery expands this experience to the entire operation. This is a bakeshop and cafe that is as fun as it is creative and delicious. It’s not just about the bakers’ craft. It’s also about a vivid sense of community, a good feeling the neighbors bring when they drop in for a quick lunch, a cake for home, or just breakfast-in-a-cup to go. The upright piano is not here for show. It is sometimes visited by the best in the business stopping by for a quick set. Breakfast and lunch daily. $

1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway; 2854 St. Charles Ave.; 4930 Prytania St.; 725 Howard Ave.

Gracious has been doing some heavy lifting to restore the idea of the neighborhood bakery in New Orleans. Its four locations each have their own niche while drawing from a common platform of great bread and bagels, satisfying sandwiches built on them, easy brunch and quick snacks from both the savory and sweet sides of the pastry case. The new downtown location, dubbed NOCHI Cafe by Gracious, adds chef Michael Doyle‘s menu of approachable, Mediterranean dishes for quick lunches that can be light and are always roundly flavorful. Breakfast and lunch daily (downtown closed Sun.) $