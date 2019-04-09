Otra Vez, a new Mexican restaurant from a high-profile New York-based chef, is slated to open next week in downtown New Orleans.

It’s the latest project from Akhtar Nawab, a chef who has been making his name known with contemporary Mexican restaurants.

Otra Vez is now scheduled to open Monday, April 15, at 1001 Julia St. It is in the Standard, a new apartment building in the South Market District development complex.

The restaurant has been quietly taking shape in the ground floor of the building, at the corner of Julia Street and O'Keefe Avenue. Flanked by tall windows,, Otra Vez has an, open dining room under high ceilings, centered on a long bar.

The Otra Vez name, “again” in Spanish, is a reference to Nawab’s Brooklyn restaurant Alta Calidad. Otra Vez continues its style of contemporary Mexican flavors.

Some dishes come direct from the Brooklyn menu, like tempura shrimp tacos with chorizo dust, an octopus and pork belly rice dish and Mexican Coca-Cola lamb ribs (see the Otra Vez opening menu below).

In 2017, Alta Calidad received a Michelin “Bib Gourmand” award, an accolade intended for "good quality, good value restaurants" that are less costly than the typical Michelin star candidate.

In New York Nawab worked under celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. David Chang, the chef behind the Momofuku restaurant group, once told the food site Eater that Nawab was the chef he and his buddies would pick to cook their last meal.

Nawab opened his first restaurant Elettaria in New York in 2008, drawing on his own Indian-American heritage for the contemporary menu. He appeared on the food Network’s “Iron Chef America” in 2009, though Elettaria closed that year.

Since rebooting, Nawab has found success with Mexican concepts in New York, where he is also a partner in the fast casual concept Choza Taqueria. He also has the modern American restaurant Prather's on the Alley in Washington, D.C.

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St.

Scheduled to open April 15, 2019

+21 Taco trucks, a post-Katrina lifeline, have transformed New Orleans street food Like any proud cook, Iris Cardona gets a thrill when people tell her they like her food.