Ariaane (634 Julia St., 504-518-2518), a tiny, unconventional cantina in downtown New Orleans, reopens this week after a brief hiatus.

It has much the same menu centered around creative tacos and margaritas, though now there’s a new proprietor at the helm.

Brandon Lacoste, a longtime cook and chef at local restaurants, is now running Ariaane, which closed last week during the transition. It reopens Tuesday (Oct. 30).

“I’ve been working in restaurants for a long time, this is finally my opportunity as the owner to run it my way,” Lacoste said.

He and his wife Paris took over the operation from founder Chris Demers, who developed the concept last year. Demers also started Picayune Social House in 2017 a few blocks away in the CBD, though that restaurant closed last month.

The pocket-sized restaurant is part of historic Julia Row, a block of brick townhouses with businesses lining the ground level.

Its address originally drew a downtown following as La Casita. That restaurant shut down last year, but later re-emerged in a much larger location two blocks away on Carondelet Street. Over the weekend, this version of La Casita closed for good.

At Ariaane, Lacoste serves a short menu of tacos, salads, ceviche, guacamole and queso dip. He plans to add a selection of tamales, with a build-your-own format drawing from the taco ingredients.

Happy hour has been a fixture here since the days of La Casita, and Lacoste said that will continue in the rebooted Ariaane, running daily 3-7 p.m. He plans to soon develop a new happy hour food menu with more creative riffs on the Latin flavors from the regular menu.

“It will be like a pop-up for myself,” he said.

Ariaane

634 Julia St., 504-518-2518

Tue.-Fri. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

(Sundays for home Saints games only)

