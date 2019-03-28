Last spring, Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s closed its St. Charles Avenue location after almost two decades. Next week, a new restaurant from Al Copeland, Jr. will debut here to mark something of a new era for the restaurateur himself.

Nolé, which officially opens Monday, is inspired by the interplay of Latin American and Louisiana flavors. A renovation has transformed the once-familiar design.

For Copeland, Nolé is a departure from the norm because it was conceived as a chef-driven, one-off restaurant, rather than the template for a chain.

He runs the Metairie-based company created by his late father, Popeyes fried chicken founder Al Copeland, which includes the Copeland’s of New Orleans chain and other eateries, as well as the food company that still supplies Popeyes with its staple seasonings and mixes.

Nolé, however, was developed along separately lines and in collaboration with New Orleans chef Chris Lusk.

“This needs to feel authentic New Orleans and authentic Latin at the same time, it’s the blend, and it’s coming from the reality of the history we share,” Copeland said.

Look for dishes like paella with cochon de lait and chorizo, Latin-style street corn with blue crab and Creole cream cheese, red bean salsa and pork stew topped with cracklin’.

Naturally, given the Copeland’s connection, there is still fried chicken in play. Lusk developed a fried chicken mole that borrows some technique and flavor from a fricassee. A fajitas platter is served with fried chicken on the bone.

Lusk has experience across New Orleans fine dining, leading the kitchens at Café Adelaide, Restaurant R'evolution and the Caribbean Room. He is now chef at the Steakhouse at Harrah’s.

This new restaurant space is part of a newly redeveloped hotel, also run by Copeland’s company, called the St. Charles Coach House.

The property itself is storied. Dating back to the early 1900s, the building was used as a car dealership for many different makers, from Packard and Studebaker to Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz. At one point early on, it was home to the Abbott Automobile Co., named for a pioneering family in the local auto business. That background helped inspire the Coach House hotel theme.

In more recent history, this property had been home to Straya, a restaurant developed by Al Copeland Sr. that proved as flamboyant as its creator, and also as controversial.

It debuted in 1997 with an over-the-top design of neon, pastel, metal palm trees and panther statues. Dishes from sushi to barbecue chicken shared the menu. The restaurant's aesthetics turned it into the stage for a highly public spat between Copeland and the then-New Orleans-based novelist Anne Rice, who traded barbs in newspaper ads.

By 2001, however, Straya was transformed into a Cheesecake Bistro location, which toned down the design considerably.

Today, Nolé takes up much of the ground floor, with one bar for the hotel lobby and patio and another bar and lounge within the restaurant. One dining area facing St. Charles Avenue was designed like an indoor patio, with windows opening to the avenue and its passing streetcars.

Nolé serves lunch and dinner daily and Sunday brunch, with a daily happy hour from 4pm-6:30pm.

Nolé

2001 St. Charles Ave., 504-593-9955

Lunch and dinner daily

