Saying a po-boy is just another sandwich is like calling a Mardi Gras float just another way to get down the road.

Yes, a po-boy gets the job done for a satisfying meal, but it’s also a vehicle for good feelings about New Orleans. It carries on a beloved tradition but is still wide open for new ideas and interpretations.

All this will be on two-fisted display at the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival, and it’s one reason the event has grown into such a popular part of the New Orleans festival calendar.

Po-boy Fest at a glance Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oak Street, between N. Carrollton and Leake avenues Admission: free entry, $5 wristband required to buy food; $20 "fast pass" for faster access to food booths; $99 tickets for indoor VIP lounge with food and drink and fast pass access. Food: 65 traditional and specialty po-boys from 30+ vendors, and other food available Music: four stages, the George Porter Trio headlines Festival beer: Urban South Brewing has made a special Po-Boy Lager, in cans and on draft around the festival Saints parade: at halftime during the Saints vs. Bengels game, the festival will hold a Who Dat second line See details and get tickets at poboyfest.com

It returns Sunday, Nov. 11 as a giant New Orleans block party, set along the vintage low-rise neighborhood streetscape Oak Street. There are four stages for live music (and the Saints game) spread across about a half-mile. Admission is free. In a unique answer to what organizers call rising production costs for local festivals, a $5 wristband is required to buy food, with a $20 "fast pass" option for shorter lines and a $99 VIP ticket available.

More than 30 vendors will serve some 65 different po-boys, in addition to non-po-boy festival foods, from yakamein and nachos to crepes and roasted corn. They come from well-known shops, upscale restaurants, pop-ups, caterers and even a Catholic parish, all mixing it up for a menu that runs from classics to wild creations.

Decisions, decisions

Po-Boy Festival vendors face key decision up front: to deploy the tried and true, or go out of box with something different.

For Vincent’s Italian Cuisine, there’s no debate. It is heavily invested in its original signature festival creation — the Godfather.

With meatballs, sausage and brisket under a blanket of mozzarella and red sauce, it’s like an Italian Sunday supper on French bread. It has its own logo (a po-boy on puppet strings) and motto (“a po-boy you can’t refuse”), and even merch – Vincent’s sells Godfather po-boy T-shirts at its booth.

“People come to see us every year for it, so we couldn’t change it,” said Vincent Catalanotto, who helps run his family’s restaurant. “And you know if it was coming from us, it had to be Italian.”

Jason Seither takes the opposite tact. His Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood is known for a mash-up approach and his festival creations follow suit.

This year it’s the Voodoo fish & chips po-boy, with blackened redfish (or sheepshead, pending availability), dressed with, among other things, crumbled Zapp’s potato chips (the Voodoo variety). Seither will also make a (relatively) straightforward shrimp rémoulade BLT.

“When I was a kid, I was always going into my mom’s fridge and making a po-boy out of whatever was in there,” he said. “It’s the same thing here, it’s just fun.”

That approach at the festival has helped him rack up five awards through the years, each for a different creation.

A neutral ground mentality between new and classic comes from Red Fish Grill. The French Quarter restaurant from Ralph Brennan’s company always serves its BBQ oyster po-boy at the fest, though chef Austin Kirzner and his crew also make something new each year.

This time it’s a Viet-Cajun riff with catfish, house-made alligator hot sausage, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs and Gentilly rojo aioli (don’t bother Googling that — it’s a custom spicy sauce from one of the chef’s buds in Gentilly).

“My hope every year is that one time the new po-boy will outsell the BBQ oyster, but that’s never happened,” said Kirzner

The odds are long it ever will. The BBQ oyster, a tangy Buffalo-style fried oyster with blue cheese, has been a best-seller at Red Fish Grill for 20-plus years. The restaurant has sold several million versions of it, the chef said. It’s also won Po-Boy Festival awards in different categories for seven years running.

Staking claims

Some vendors riff on their restaurants’ reputations. Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine, known for its traditional red beans and fried chicken, returns this year with its “crazy chicken po-boy,” made with fried chicken strips and a red bean sauce.

Longtime vendor Breads on Oak, meanwhile, uses its festival booth to showcase its unique niche. The bakery is now vegan, and so are its po-boys. That goes for the “meatballs” and the “shrimp and crabcake with rémoulade and local pear slaw” — all concocted from plants.

Breads on Oak co-founder Sean O’Mahony said a key ingredient is the shop’s own butter, made with nuts and oils (no dairy) then fermented like a traditional European-style cultured butter.

“The po-boys are something to have fun with, because it’s a festival,” O’Mahony said.

“But it still has to be representative of us.”

Even with the Po-boy Festival’s track record for creativity, every year brings surprises. This year, escargot from a boiled seafood caterer should qualify.

NOLA Boils & Catering runs a walk-up kitchen at the Old Metairie barroom Metry Café. Escargot de Bourgogne has a permanent place on its menu, next to the wings, burgers and turtle soup. At Po-Boy Festival the same traditional French recipe gets turned into an escargot po-boy, dripping with the garlic, parsley and butter sauce.

“People like to dip their bread into the sauce,” said NOLA Boils proprietor Jeremy Schreiber. “So we thought, why not put the sauce in the bread?”

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival at a glance

Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak Street, between North Carrollton and Leake avenues

Admission: Free entry, $5 wristband required to buy food; $20 "fast pass" for faster access to food booths; $99 tickets for indoor VIP lounge with food and drink and fast pass access.

Food: 65 traditional and specialty po-boys from 30+ vendors, and other food available

Music: Four stages, the George Porter Trio headlines

Festival beer: Urban South Brewing has made a special Po-Boy Lager, in cans and on draft around the festival

Saints parade: At halftime during the Saints vs. Bengals game, the festival will hold a Who Dat second line

See details and get tickets at poboyfest.com.

+25 An old-school New Orleans food court revives as oasis for fast, cheap lunch From a walk-up counter, NolaNica serves Nicaraguan soul food, like the homey pollo a la parrilla, and modern mash-ups, like the fried plantain…

+9 For first-time New Orleans Wine Awards, tapping deep French Quarter dining heritage There are countless wine competitions around the world where vintners vie for medals and recognition, the special marks to help them stand out…