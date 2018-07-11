As more new restaurants remake the Old Metairie dining scene, one of its longtime anchors will be departing.

Café B, the Creole bistro from the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, will close by the end of 2018. A precise date has not been set.

Brennan’s company decided not to renew its lease here at 2700 Metairie Road, according to a release. After café B serves its last meal, staff will be offered positions at the company’s other restaurants.

In an interview, Brennan described decision to close as a strategic one for his company.

"We've been there for seven years and we've done fine," Brennan said. "We're looking at a few other opportunities now, and this will put us in a better position for those. We have a great team there, so the important thing is keeping them with us."

Café B opened in 2011. Initially it was styled after the gastropub trend (to the tune of chicken pot pie, an upscale burger and mac and cheese). But the restaurant quickly recalibrated to a more contemporary Creole footing with an emphasis on local seafood. It grew into one of the best upscale/casual restaurants in Metairie, an area where more straight-up casual dining is the norm.

The Metairie Road area that café B has called home underwent recent zoning changes that have brought new development, including a number of new eateries.

In just a few nearby blocks a former auto store was turned into a Rock n Sake sushi restaurant, plans are underway to develop a second location of the pizzeria Oak Oven (in the former Garden Gates Nursery) and the former home of Barreca’s Restaurant, closed since Hurricane Katrina, is being redeveloped as a new eatery. The first local outlet of the regional Shipley Do-Nuts opened just up Metairie Road in the spring.

Last month, Zócalo, a modern Mexican restaurant, opened in the former home of Vega Tapas Café, which closed last summer.

Ralph Brennan, a protégé of his late aunt Ella Brennan of Commander’s Palace fame, operates the landmark Brennan’s Restaurant, Ralph’s on the Park, Red Fish Grill and Napoleon House, along with Café NOMA inside the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Jazz Kitchen at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

