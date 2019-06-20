The tomato sandwich contains realms of wonder, even when it’s made on Bunny Bread or Sunbeam.

You can make this classic summer sandwich in seconds, eat it almost as fast and argue over the finer points forever.

It is simple, it is cheap and, because it’s at its best in the summer, it has special powers. In the midst of our soaking heat, the season brings us these cheerfully red, bodaciously juicy tomatoes. Make one into a tomato sandwich, and you’ve made a meal. Bite in, and you may at least briefly give thanks for the summer, instead of just wishing it away

The tomato sandwich, thank goodness, remains humble fare. Even when entire business concepts are built around selling you a grilled cheese, a tomato sandwich still is not really restaurant food. It is slapdash, make-at-home, get-them-fed food.

You don’t even need a plate. I’ll wager at least half of all tomato sandwiches are eaten over the kitchen sink, the juice dripping down over the morning’s coffee cups.

On most sandwiches, a slice of tomato is a mere garnish, just part of what we mean when we say dressed. But a tomato sandwich changes this relationship. It is the sandwich, with nothing more than salt and pepper, a slather of mayo and, crucially, some standard-issue spongy white sandwich bread.

This is a sandwich that has steps but does not need a recipe. Anyone who starts trying to dictate tomato ratios or slice thickness has forgotten the spirit of this sandwich. They are overthinking it.

I can assert this with confidence because I’ve been there. I’ve tried to improve on the template, by adding cheese, or a vinaigrette, some bacon or even a few slices of prosciutto.

These make good sandwiches, but they also make different sandwiches.

They start veering toward a BLT or even a club, and that puts the tomato back in a supporting role. The whole point of a tomato sandwich is the bursting fresh tomato itself, while it’s in its summertime prime and when we most desperately need a light, simple meal.

I’ve also played around with the bread. With so many new neighborhood bakeries around, it’s tempting to see what better bread would do for the tomato sandwich.

Everything I tried, though, changed it too much. Baguette? Too chewy, too slippery. Bite in and the tomato slices go sliding for the edges.

How about some good crusty sourdough? This has promise, but the flavor competes too much with the tomato and the normally admirable pattern of air holes becomes a liability, letting too much juice escape.

I tried a po-boy loaf too. I was rooting for this one. I wanted to be able to vouch for a New Orleans tomato po-boy. It came close, but the famously brittle crust and pillowy interior was too much. It swallowed up the tomato.

I also had high hopes for better white bread. But again, too much structure.

Simply put: Really good bread is too good for a classic tomato sandwich. The reason plain white sandwich bread is ideal for a tomato sandwich is that it’s barely there.

It tastes a little sweet — almost creamy — against the tartly sour tomato. Once the juice from the tomato seeps into it and your fingers press down through it, the texture changes. The bread becomes a white, slightly chewy layer. It’s like an envelope. What’s inside? You already know: an express delivery of summer flavor.

What makes plain old white sandwich bread work so well is what usually works against it. It’s the processed weirdness of it. With the fresh tomato, the mayo and seasoning, it makes a sandwich that, against the odds, tastes utterly wholesome.

The sandwich uplifts and transforms the bread, almost magically, just as the tomato itself can wring a sense of seasonal gratitude out of our most grueling season.

And so, with matters of design settled, we get down to actually eating the sandwich.

There is a tomato sandwich posture, which is practically intuitive. The elbow juts out, the chest pulls back, the eyes reflexively close as you take a bite and you hope for the best as the juice squirts out.

And when some lands on you anyway, so what? If wearing a little tomato juice is the worst thing about a summer day in New Orleans, it’s time to count your blessings.

Note: this story was originally published June 6, 2018.

