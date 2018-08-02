Not too long ago it could be a challenge to find a vegan-friendly restaurant in New Orleans. Today, at the all-vegan restaurant Seed, it is sometimes hard to find an open seat.

That success is now propelling an expansion. The Lower Garden District eatery is developing a second location in the Healing Center in the Faubourg Marigny.

Seed is slated to open its second location in the complex this fall, confirmed restaurateur Edgar Cooper. Renovations are now underway to the corner space at St. Claude and St. Roch avenues, with the aim of opening by late September.

When Seed got its start upriver in 2014, it was a rare example of an all-vegan restaurant in a city where that niche had not historically done well. With its menu of regional comfort food recast for the vegan lifestyle, however, Seed seemed to appear at the right time for changing appetites and has earned a following.

"There was definitely demand there when we started and it's just been growing," Cooper said. "There's more awareness of it."

When certain conventions come to town, Seed can get packed to the brim with visitors looking for their vegan fix. Cooper said the Marigny location is intended to bring a new option to a different neighborhood and take some of the pressure off the original Seed.

The Seed menu brings nachos (with gooey cashew cheese), squash noodles, po-boys stuffed with tofu fried in chickpea batter, beignets and barbecue seitan sandwiches, along with fresh juice cocktails and smoothies.

The new location will serve much the same menu, with some additions, like flatbreads.

For about a year and a half, the address had previously been the Spotted Cat Food & Spirits, the restaurant spin off from the Spotted Cat music hall on Frenchmen Street. The restaurant closed in June.

Originally, it was home to the Turkish restaurant Fatoush.

The Healing Center is a multi-use complex developed in a former furniture store that debuted in 2011, as redeveloping along this stretch of St. Claude Avenue was beginning to hit stride. The center today has a mix of businesses, nonprofits and community outreach services.

Cooper's background is in computers, not restaurants. He was inspired to start Seed out of ecological concerns, and his interest in the lighter impact of plant-based diets.

"I think the Healing Center is a good fit for us," he said. "There's some shared mission there in social and environmental responsibility."

Seed

2372 St. Claude Ave., projected to open in fall 2018

1330 Prytania St., 504-302-2599

