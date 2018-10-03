Lager’s International Ale House, the longtime tavern in Metairie, will pour its last pint in December.

The bar announced the news in a Facebook post today. Eddie Dwyer, one of the partners in the bar, confirmed that Lager’s would close after more than 22 years in business at Veterans Boulevard and Severn Avenue.

Dwyer attributed the decision to close to rent increases that eventually made the business no longer viable.

“Business is still strong, and we love Metairie, but we have to do it,” Dwyer said in an interview.

He said the tavern had only two ways to keep up with rising rent -- raising prices or increasing the volume of business. He said the bar’s available parking limited its business volume, and there was only so much the bar could reasonably charge for drinks.

Lager’s opened near the Lakeside Shopping Center in 1996 and was an early bastion for beer lovers as craft brewing began its revival. Today, it serves some 75 beers on draft, and has a tavern kitchen that goes beyond bar food basics, with grilled fish, salads and desserts joining the burgers and Tex-Mex egg rolls.

Lager’s owners also developed the Bulldog Tavern brand, which first debuted on Magazine Street in 1994 and now has three more locations in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi.

The landscape for restaurants and bars around Metairie has changed considerably in recent years, with an influx of national chains and large new developments. One chain with a similar concept as Lager's, World of Beer, opened a location a few blocks away at 4100 Veterans Blvd. in 2014 but closed by 2016.

Dwyer did leave the door open for a possible return, saying he and his partners are looking for suitable spots in Metairie.

Lager’s International Ale House

3501 Veterans Blvd., 504-887-9923

+24 'Beer tourism' joins the New Orleans bucket list as small breweries spread When Courtney and Garrett Bogden visited New Orleans last week from their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, their itinerary included some touri…

+22 Oktoberfest returns, and Deutsches Haus has big plans for future on Bayou St. John The scale of Oktoberfest at Deutsches Haus is measured over three weekends in beer kegs by the hundreds, sausage and schnitzel by the thousand…

+11 Named for a mighty sandwich, Muffuletta Fest celebrates a Creole Italian community With festivals growing bigger, and the local festival calendar getting more crowded, there was something refreshingly different about the debu…