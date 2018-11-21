A restaurant that helped put Frenchmen Street on the map as an entertainment destination will soon move to the French Quarter.
The Praline Connection will relocate to 301 Decatur St. It’s slated to open Nov. 30 with its menu of beans and greens, chicken and ribs, po-boys and, of course, pralines.
In the process, the longtime Creole eatery is saying goodbye to the street it called home for close to 30 years, a street that at first evolved slowly but has more recently seen a rapid acceleration as a tourist hub.
The move comes after the Praline Connection’s founders sold the business to a new owner. Aaron Motwani took over the restaurant recently.
The original location is scheduled to serve its last meal on Nov. 26. Motwani said future plans for that address are not confirmed.
Motwani sees potential to develop the Praline Connection brand with more locations in Louisiana and out of state. But his first move, relocating to Decatur Street, is meant to reintroduce the restaurant.
“Frenchmen Street has changed so much since they started there,” Motwani said. “The first thing we want to do is get back to the roots of the concept.”
Co-founder Curtis Moore said he thinks relocating is a good move given the changing texture of the restaurant’s original neighborhood.
“Frenchmen Street was once filled with locals — it was actually kind of serene — but I guess someone let the cat out of the bag,” he said. “Locals couldn’t really get down here anymore. I think they’ll do very well where they’re going.”
Motwani runs a number of restaurants, including Willie’s Chicken Shack, a local chain for fried chicken and daiquiris. He’s also part of the company behind franchises of the New York-based Middle Eastern chain Halal Guys in Louisiana and Florida.
His father, Kishore “Mike” Motwani, owns a great deal of property in downtown New Orleans. Aaron Motwani said his father was not involved in the Praline Connection deal. Government records show the Decatur Street property is held by a company owned by Aaron Motwani. The Decatur Street address was previously a Willie’s Chicken Shack location.
Moore and co-founder Cecil Kaigler started the Praline Connection in 1990, opening in the former Home Seekers Savings and Loan (the old bank vault is still in the building). Originally, they devised the concept primarily to serve prepared meals to go, aimed at busy families.
However, Moore said, the eatery took off faster than expected (he still credits an early review from former Times-Picayune critic Gene Bourg), and the meals-to-go idea fell by the wayside.
“Frenchmen Street was a ghost town back then, very few people walking around,” said Moore. “It was a big gamble, but then down-home cooking was something not a lot of people were doing then.”
After Moore’s wife, Gloria Moore, died late last year, the restaurateur said he began reevaluating his priorities. He and his partner decided to sell the business.
“Hopefully, the name and the brand we created will live on,” Moore said.
Zasu takes shape in Mid-City
A massive renovation has been underway since mid-summer on the small Mid-City shotgun where chef Sue Zemanick plans to open the first restaurant of her own. As the pieces come together, she's now revealed the restaurant's name and shed more light on its approach and its projected opening.
Zasu is now slated to open in December at 127 N. Carrollton Ave., the cottage-sized space that was previously home to the modern American bistro Rue 127.
Zemanick explained that Zasu is derived from zasa, a Slovak term for "once again." She picked it in tribute to her Czech family heritage. In a statement, she wrote that Zasu's culinary aim is to "explore new ways to inspire traditional favorites by allowing fresh ingredients to speak for themselves."
“My goal is to offer delicious seafood and vegetable ingredients with really vibrant flavor profiles so that people can live healthy without sacrificing taste and flavor,” she said. “I love to eat and how I eat is such an integral part of my every day, including how I take care of my family and how I run a kitchen. I want everyone who comes and eats at Zasu to leave with satisfied stomachs and the ability to get out there and thrive.”
Zemanick earned a following and a clutch of culinary accolades for her work at Gautreau’s, the modern Uptown institution she left in 2016 after more than a decade in its kitchen.
She won the James Beard Award award for Best Chef: South in 2014, and in 2008 Food & Wine magazine named her to its annual list of the best new chefs in America. She has appeared on two seasons of the Bravo cooking series “Top Chef Masters” and even reigned as the illustrious Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses in 2015 (and she also was monarch of the Krewe of Lafcadio, the small but devoted culinary-themed marching krewe).