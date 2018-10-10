Pascal’s Manale is New Orleans' second-oldest continuously operating restaurant owned by the same family. The neon-fronted institution on Napoleon Avenue, founded in 1913, opens its five-generation family album to the public this week with the publication of “Pascal’s Manale Cookbook: A Family Tradition,” by “Louisiana Eats” radio host and cookbook author Poppy Tooker ($34.95, Pelican Publishing).
The colorful family history fronts the book. Frank Manale immigrated from the small Sicilian island town of Contessa Entellina in 1892. After he died in 1937, nephew Pascal Radosta, one of the first employees, took over and added the possessive to the front of the restaurant name. Pascal’s nephew, Martin Henry Radosta, “remembered everything” and was an invaluable resource for the book, Tooker said. (Sadly, he died in May.) An extensive schedule of signings begins Oct. 25 with the bookstore launch at Garden District Books.
Tooker ran into executive chef Mark DeFelice in the parking garage elevator after a Tony Bennett concert and told him she wanted to write about his family’s history and recipes. Sales manager Elizabeth DeFelice, a fifth-generation family member working at the restaurant, worked with Tooker on the book.
“My mom showed me a list of goals she wanted to do when they first took over 30 years ago,” Elizabeth DeFelice said of Ginny DeFelice. “A cookbook was on that list. ... We were overdue. I wish my grandparents could have seen it. They would have been so proud and happy.”
Another fifth-generation family member, Dana DeFelice, daughter of chef Mark, has a culinary degree from the John Folse Culinary Institute in Thibodaux and is a sous chef at Cavan. Her cousin Elizabeth said she hopes Dana will eventually find her way back to the family business.
Barbecue shrimp was invented at Pascal's Manale in 1954, but the exact recipe is a secret. Tooker includes her recipe, which she says is very close to the Manale’s version in a side-by-side tasting, as well as a recipe Mark DeFelice cooks at home.
Some of the recipes date back to at least 1935, Tooker said, such as the pan roast, a gratin-like combination of pureed shrimp, oysters and crab cooked with what she calls “a secret flavor bomb: pureed bacon.” Some of the oldest recipes, such as stuffed artichokes, meatballs and red gravy, were cooked every day at the family home on Louisiana Avenue Parkway by Pascal’s wife, Frances, and sisters Lulu and Mamie.
Others are the restaurant’s specific takes on favorites in the Creole-Italian, seafood-heavy New Orleans canon: spaghetti Bordelaise; all the veal favorites including bracioloni; olive salad; oysters en brochette; gumbos, soups and much more. Taking up an entire page is the recipe for Crawfish Bisque, a longtime signature dish.