Aperitifs are a type of drink that corresponds with a certain attitude about time and priorities.

They are slow sippers and palate-openers, preludes that set the stage and the pace. They are for luxurious, cultivated, pinkies out drinking.

Aperitif culture is the stated inspiration for Bar Marilou, which opened in mid-May in the CBD. It is a bar for aperitifs on their own and mixed into cocktails, for wine from a list long on lesser-known French labels and for beautiful food served just so.

Bar Marilou feels more salon than saloon. The focal points of this long room are well-spaced sofas and coffee tables. The bar itself is recessed, discrete, half way to a service bar, though there are still stools here to simply sidle up when you don’t want to simulate a tea party around the settees.

Bar Mailou was opened by Quixotic Projects, a company that runs a string of buzzy bars in Paris. This is Quixotic Projects’ first bar in the U.S.

It’s part of Maison de la Luz, a newly-opened boutique hotel related to the Ace Hotel, which has in recent years turned the adjacent block of Carondelet Street into its own complex of restaurants, bars and boutiques.

Bar Marilou has a separate entrance on the side of the hotel's stately old building. It occupies what had been a law library, now given a lush redo with walls the color of a negroni and curated curios all about. Part of a bookshelf is said to open to a 12-seat speakeasy-style private room (it's well hidden; on my visit, I could not detect where it might be).

On the cocktail list, look to the Gallic spritz for a prompt introduction to the house style. Made with Pineau des Charentes, an aperitif related to Cognac, a bitter vermouth, grappa and tonic water, it tastes refreshing and light but still has character and flavor.

Farther down the list, the brave Margot cocktail proves a much more potent mix of rum, Campari, pineapple, falernum and absinthe that still tastes fresh and tropical.

Bar Marilou is not set up for conventional dinners, though a burger gives an anchor if necessary. Most of the menu seems like upscale accompaniments to the drinks, like anchovies, cod fritters, terrines and gougeres (cheese puffs).

The scallops, beautifully seared, are finished with white miso and blackberries; the pommes Marilou are one-bite wonders of precise blade work, the potato cut and stacked like pages of a book, topped with crème faîche and bowfin caviar.

Petite, pricey and precisely composed, this is drinking food for the debonair kind of mood aperitifs can stir.

Bar Marilou

544 Carondelet St., 504-814-7711

Daily from 4 p.m., happy hour 4-6 p.m. daily

