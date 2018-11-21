ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Cornbread Dressing Waffles
Because the Southwestern cornbread dressing I make every year is my favorite Thanksgiving dish, waffles made with it are a favorite as well. Because the waffles don’t spread like batter, arrange the dressing in a thin, even layer. Gravy, cranberry sauce or maple syrup are good toppings.
Makes 2 waffles. Recipe is by Judy Walker.
4 cups crumbled dressing
1 or 2 eggs, lightly beaten
Chicken broth, if needed
Toppings as desired
1. Preheat waffle maker. Coat well with nonstick spray or brush with oil.
2. In a large bowl, crumble dressing. Add 1 egg and stir well. Mixture should hold together in a ball when lightly squeezed. If it’s too crumbly, stir in a second egg. Add ¼ cup chicken broth if needed, and stir. Add more broth if needed.
3. Evenly spread half the mixture onto the waffle plate and close the lid. Bake until steam stops or slows and waffle is golden brown on both sides and lifts easily with a fork, 6-10 minutes. Do not open the lid while baking. Waffles made of dressing may take longer to cook than versions made with batter.
4. Remove waffle to a plate and serve or keep warm in a 200-degree oven. Repeat with remaining mixture.
Mashed Potato Cakes
These potato cakes can be enhanced with chopped parsley, minced onion, bacon bits, etc. Use the basic recipe to help clean out the post-Thanksgiving refrigerator. This version includes cheddar, scallions and garlic. Top with an egg and serve these for breakfast.
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is adapted from Chowhound.
3 cups mashed potatoes
½ cup shredded white cheddar cheese
2 scallions, chopped, white and green parts
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 egg, lightly beaten
⅓ cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. In a bowl mix potatoes, cheese, scallions, garlic, egg and flour. Line a plate or baking sheet with paper towels.
2. In a large, heavy skillet over medium heat, heat oil to shimmering. Drop 3 or 4 scoops of potato mixture, each about ⅓ cup, into the hot oil and spread into 3-inch patties. Cook undisturbed until bottoms are golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. Gently flip the potato cakes and cook until golden brown on the second side, 4-5 more minutes. Transfer to a heated plate. Season with salt and pepper. Cover with foil or a lid to keep hot while remaining mixture cooks. Serve hot.
Turkey and Dressing Hash with Gravy
Makes 6-8 servings. Adapted from several recipes.
1 tablespoon butter
½ onion, chopped
2 or 3 garlic cloves, minced
½ red bell pepper, diced
3 cups cold cooked turkey, chopped or shredded into medium to large pieces
1 cup cold dressing or stuffing
½ teaspoon salt
Lots of freshly ground black pepper
⅔ cup gravy or heavy cream
For garnish: Chopped fresh parsley, fried or over-easy egg
1. In a large, heavy skillet, preferably cast iron, melt butter. Sauté onion, garlic and bell pepper until translucent. Add turkey, dressing, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through.
2. Add gravy or cream and heat until the liquid is absorbed, stirring frequently. Pat mixture down lightly with spatula and allow to sit a few minutes between stirring to develop a golden crust on the bottom. When stirring, keep scraping the bottom of the skillet to incorporate any browned bits.
3. If desired, prepare over-easy or fried eggs in a separate skillet to serve on top.
4. Serve hot, topped with parsley and/or eggs.