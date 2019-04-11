4510 Dryades St., (504) 895-9323

The truth is, Charlie’s wouldn’t make the list of fine steakhouses in many other cities. It’s too casual, the steaks not high enough on the pedigree ladder. But add the context of Charlie’s itself, with its history, its quirks and character, the good feelings so well practiced by regulars and staff, and in New Orleans, it is golden. It’s the exuberance and indulgence of steak, with the overlay of every-man-a-king access that we appreciate in this town. Thank goodness enough still do. Dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$$

620 Chartres St., (504) 267-3500

This modernist Mediterranean restaurant has a style quite unlike anything else in New Orleans. The fixation is beef, dry aged, prepared reverentially and, if you order the most rarified cuts, priced through the roof. The rest of the menu has intricately conceived, delicious explorations of beets, tuna tartare, sweetbreads and local fish. The bar and open kitchen are natural focal points in a space with a series of discrete dining areas. Here, you can feel like you've escaped New Orleans while dining right in the heart of it. Dinner daily, lunch Fri. $$$$$

509 Tyler St., Covington, (985) 892-9992

North shore restaurateur Pat Gallagher drew a masterful template for the Creole steakhouse at his original version of Gallagher’s just outside downtown Covington. He’s lately replicated it twice, with closely related restaurants in Mandeville and Slidell. The blend of first-rate steaks, the lamb and quail off the grill, and an entire seafood restaurant's worth of fish, shrimp and crab dishes speaks to the local palate. It also creates a true regional hybrid of the steakhouse standard. Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$$$

870 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 525-8205

Adolfo Garcia’s downtown steakhouse is a darkly seductive, refreshingly straightforward showcase for the Argentine way with meat. It can be an adventurous alternative to the familiar American steakhouse or the go-to choice for those who have developed a taste for this style, marked by lower heat, slower cooking and deep-set flavor. There are double-crisp fries to dip in chimichurri, bubbling skillets of provoleta cheese and empanadas sealed with neat braids of dough. Malbecs and a finale of amaro wash it all down. Dinner Mon.-Sat., late-night Thu.-Sat. $$$$

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999

Chef Isaac Toups has been giving an ongoing demonstration that Cajun authenticity does not have to mean following a script. The cooking at his upscale/casual “meatery” renders the bold, accessible flavors of rural Louisiana with uncommonly rich originality. Generous charcuterie boards, barbecue goat, confit chicken thighs and a couvillion sluiced with crab fat are typical of a restaurant that’s laid-back enough for anytime visits but goes the extra mile on all counts, including a deft wine list. Lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$$$