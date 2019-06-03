Leah Chase, who fed generations of New Orleanians at Dooky Chase's Restaurant and blazed a trail for generations to follow, died Saturday. She was 96.

Her family has announced the following funeral arrangements:

The family of Mrs. Leah Chase will have a public viewing on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Xavier University Convocation Center, 7910 Stroelitz St., New Orleans. A celebratory program will be held at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, at noon at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St., New Orleans. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Rosary will begin immediately following visitation. (note: seating at the church is limited).

Chase was widely known as the queen of Creole cuisine for her mastery of the bedrock flavors of traditional New Orleans cooking.

She was revered in her city for the role her restaurant played during the civil rights struggle, serving as a hub and haven for organizers and activists and defying Jim Crow laws of the day to host both black and white diners together.

She was beloved across the community for her generous spirit, her wisdom and her character.

“Food builds big bridges,” Chase said in a 2018 Advocate interview. “If you can eat with someone, you can learn from them, and when you learn from someone, you can make big changes. We changed the course of America in this restaurant over bowls of gumbo. We can talk to each other and relate to each other when we eat together."

Over the generations, Dooky Chase’s would host luminaries and presidents and become a destination for tour groups and banquets. It would also remain a lunch spot for everyday New Orleanians to reconnect with its classic Creole flavors.

Dooky Chase's Restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday for normal service.