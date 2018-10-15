As the pieces come together for the Link Restaurant Group’s next restaurant, the torch has been passed for the head chef position at its first.

The local hospitality group today named David Rouse as the new chef de cuisine for Herbsaint, the CBD restaurant where chef/restaurateur Donald Link first made his name.

His company is now developing an Italian restaurant called Gianna just two blocks away, in the new Kalorama building on Magazine Street. Gianna is slated to open in April, with Rebecca Wilcomb as executive chef and partner (the restaurant is named for her grandmother, who lives in Italy).

Wilcomb had been chef de cuisine at Herbsaint since 2011. In 2017, she won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the South for her work there.

With her move to Gianna, Rouse takes over responsibility for the Herbsaint culinary team.

Rouse is a Louisiana native and graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute in Baton Rouge. He was previously sous chef and butcher at the Link restaurant Cochon and locally has worked at Restaurant August, La Provence and Root, as well as restaurants in Chicago and with an Alaska cruise line.

Herbsaint debuted in 2000 as part of a wave of modern bistros then cropping up around New Orleans. As the CBD has been transformed around it, the restaurant has maintained a blend of French, Italian and Louisiana influences on the menu, and earned a reputation for rock-solid consistency and an understated urbane style. The gumbo, the spaghetti carbonara and the crispy goat with lentils are all representative dishes.

Herbsaint

701 St. Charles Ave., 504-524-4114

+5 Next restaurant for Donald Link’s group: Old world Italian in downtown New Orleans Chef Donald Link is best known for giving New Orleans a taste of his native Cajun country. His next restaurant draws its inspiration from a di…

+18 At a Bywater bar and corner store, one family, two kitchens, neighbors connected by food Right after Jay Monfort nixed the nachos at the little walk-up kitchen he runs inside Markey’s Bar in the Bywater, his mother heard all about it.