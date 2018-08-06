A great cocktail can seem timeless. But the bars and restaurants serving them have a way of occupying their own distinct places in time.

It’s the way these social spaces reflect the contemporary styles and tastes and ideas that people put into them, and also how their regulars mark the big celebrations and everyday respites they spend under their roofs.

That’s the case with Bar Tonique (820 N. Rampart St.). This French Quarter bar first opened in 2008 with a craft cocktail focus just as New Orleans was seeing the revival of fresh and technique-driven drinks.

This Wednesday, Aug. 8, Bar Tonique marks its 10-year anniversary with a slate of guest bartenders taking one-hour shifts, with their tips pledged to local causes of their choosing.

The roster includes some of the bar's neighbors, friends, bartender alumni, city leaders and one community radio DJ (see the list and their selected causes below).

The format brings to mind the old media nights at Molly’s at the Market, the pub across the French Quarter where politicians, newsmakers and some news media folks themselves would step behind the bar for guest stints. Like those Molly’s appearances, other bartenders will be on duty to help keep the drinks flowing.

+21 At Longway Tavern, pondering past, present and authenticity in the French Quarter Longway Tavern opened on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter in May. That’s barely enough time to get a few scrapes on the varnish. But stil…

Rhiannon Enlil, Murf Reeves, Nick Detrich and Steven Wilshire are other Bar Tonique alums pulling down shifts here Wednesday. The bar will serve its happy hour cocktail menu throughout the day.

When founder Ed Diaz and his partners opened Bar Tonique, it was hailed as the first stand-alone bar for the modern craft cocktail movement in New Orleans. Other destinations had materialized in restaurants – especially Iris (now closed) led by bartender Alan Walter (now at loa, and also a Bar Tonique alum), and Café Adelaide & the Swizzle Stick Bar, which is now slated to close Aug. 24 after a 15-year run.

This was important distinction because it gave aficionados of fine drinks a different sort of destination, bridging craft cocktails to the neighborhood bar. Neal Bodenheimer, who went on to open his own bars Cure and Cane & Table, wrote Bar Tonique's first cocktail menu.

Bar Tonique kept late-night hours, and its North Rampart Street location drew a diverse clientele. It soon developed a niche with service industry pros who wanted a post-shift drink prepared to the same standards as the food they’d been making all night.

The bar still looks much like it did in the early days. It’s a small space in a 1830s-era Creole townhouse centered around a horseshoe-shaped bar (a holdover from T.T.’s Lounge, a once-raucous gay bar of pre-Katrina vintage at this address).

On Wednesday, the bar opens at noon, just as it does every other day usual. Once the guest bartenders shifts get rolling however, it’s likely this day will be one to remember.

Below, the Aug. 8 schedule of guest bartenders, their affiliations and the organizations to which they've pledged their tips:

2 p.m. Kirk Estopinal (Cure Co.) - Southern Poverty Law Center

3 p.m. Rhiannon Enlil (Erin Rose, former bartender) - Innocence Project New Orleans

4 p.m. Chef Kristen Essig (Coquette) - Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response

5 p.m. Robért LeBlanc (LeBlanc + Smith) - St Bernard Project

6 p.m. Meg Lousteau (VCPORA, longtime regular) + Jenna Burke (Councilperson Jay H. Banks: New Orleans City Councilman, District B Office, longtime regular) - Vieux Carré Property Owners & Residents Association + Zeus’ Place

7 p.m. Gary Solomon Jr. (Solomon Group, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation) - Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

8 p.m. Jason Williams: City Council At-Large (New Orleans City Councilperson) - Youth Empowerment Project

9 p.m. Murf Reeves (former bartender) - Wine to Water

10 p.m. John Pourciau (Chief of Staff, Office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, longtime regular) - Youth Empowerment Project

11 p.m. Andrew Grafe (WWOZ, longtime regular) - New Orleans Musicians Clinic

12 a.m. Nick Detrich (Manolito, former bartender) - Jane Place

1 a.m. Steven Wilshire (Heaven Hill Brands, former bartender & manager) - Court Appointed Special Advocates

Bar Tonique

820 N. Rampart St.

+44 How does a restaurant last 100 years? At French Quarter classic Arnaud’s the answer is evolving When Arnaud’s was closed for heavy renovations back in the late 1970s, a cadre of regulars were issued their own keys to its Richelieu Bar. Th…

+14 What makes a dining deal? Coolinary brings 100+ answers, but not all created equal When people in New Orleans start singing the praises of August, you might think they’re joking. When these people are in the restaurant busine…

+11 As streetcars roll on Rampart Street, lifting the barriers, raising a glass For a long time, the name “Rampart” has felt way too literal along the edge of the French Quarter.