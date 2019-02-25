Each year on the Saturday before Mardi Gras, one small Carnival krewe distills this city’s love affair with its own cuisine down to a parade around the French Quarter.

Members of the Krewe of Lafcadio march in food-themed costumes. Their signature throws are kitchen spoons, which those in the know plead for along the route as if they were Zulu coconuts or Muses shoes.

And leading the parade, the monarchs honored for the day are drawn not from high society or celebrity circles but from the kitchens of New Orleans.

This year’s king of the Krewe of Lafcadio is Slade Rushing, executive chef at Brennan’s Restaurant since the Royal Street landmark was revived in 2014. The duke for this year’s parade is Arthur Brocato, proprietor of Angelo Brocato’s Ice Cream, the dessert shop his grandfather founded more than a century ago.

The parade is named for Lafcadio Hearn, a writer who documented New Orleans culture in the 19th century and published a seminal Creole cookbook in 1885.

“Nothing feels more New Orleans to me than a chef getting a chance to be part of this,” said Rushing. “For a Mississippi boy, this feels like making it in New Orleans. It feels like being accepted as a true New Orleans chef.”

Brocato has never ridden or marched with a Carnival krewe, much less been named royalty for one. He’s always too busy with the family business, he said.

But with the food theme, and with Angelo Brocato’s closed that day for Endymion anyway, he could not resist the Krewe of Ladcadio’s invitation.

“Where else would we get a chance to do this?” Brocato said.

Of all the only-in-New Orleans moments that a Carnival season delivers, this one holds a special resonance for local food lovers.

“What’s Mardi Gras but a celebration of fine living, which New Orleans is all about, and also satirizing the dysfunctional aspects of living here,” said John Kelly, the local computer scientist who formed the Krewe of Lafcadio in 2012 and serves as its captain.

“We wanted to celebrate the people who make New Orleans the great place it is.”

The parade is also a fundraiser, using membership dues and other contributions to support a Navy League program that sends New Orleans chefs to prepare meals for the crews aboard the USS Louisiana and USS New Orleans, two warships based on the West Coast.

Rushing has a unique Lafcadio Hearn connection.

For a stint, he lived in an apartment in the historic downtown Lafcadio Hearn house. That’s the evocative brick edifice that now stands all on its own at Cleveland Avenue and South Robertson Street. Hearn lived here in the 1880s during the time he published his cookbook.

The Krewe of Lafcadio begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Antoine’s Restaurant, 713 St. Louis St., and wends through the French Quarter and disbands near the restaurant.