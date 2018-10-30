Fans of extreme food should have their hands full this week in New Orleans.

Today, Parkway Bakery & Tavern assembled a 300-foot-long fried shrimp po-boy and gave it away for free outside the restaurant (details here). It’s a birthday gift to the city, synced to the New Orleans tricentennial. Drink sales benefit the Al Copeland Foundation. Assembly began at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, three local food brands up the ante with a 500-foot po-boy assembled in Lafayette Square, and you can also get a free piece of it.

This one is a promotional event for Blue Plate Mayonnaise, the Chisesi Bros. meat company and Leidenheimer Baking Co., which for three years now have collaborated on gigantic po-boys on National Sandwich Day.

Last year, the companies made a po-boy just an inch shy of 353 feet that stretched down Royal Street.

This year’s longer undertaking in Lafayette Square has the Storyville Stompers brass band playing from 4-5 p.m. and a po-boy eating contest at 5 p.m. (contestants will try to wolf down a 12-inch po-boy in five minutes).

At 5:30 p.m. the giant po-boy gets divvied up to the public for free, with lengths of ham or roast beef available.

The po-boy will be assembled by chefs Mike Brewer of Copper Vine Wine Pub, Chris Montero of Napoleon House, Jeff Carreras of Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, Murray Tate of NOLA Poboys and Justin Kennedy of Parkway Bakery & Tavern, who must be having a busy week.

