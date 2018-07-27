For many around the region, the names Middendorf's and Manchac are synonymous. Just approaching the tiny fishing village of Manchac near the western edge of Lake Pontchartain can trigger cravings for the signature thin-cut catfish at Middendorf's, its generations-old seafood restaurant.

Now, the wheels are finally turning to build a second Middendorf's all the way across the lake in Slidell. The plans have been underway for more than a year, and now construction has begun, with piles in the ground, teaser signs for future catfish meals displayed on the grounds and, finally, a target date in hand for opening.

Horst Pfeifer, co-owner of Middendorf's, said he now expects to open in the spring of 2019, though of course weather will affect the actually construction progress. This new Middendorf's is taking shape at 1951 Oak Harbor Blvd., a land-bound lot near a cluster of marinas just over the Twin Span and just off Interstate 10.

The new Slidell restaurant is designed to have a similar look and flow as the original across the lake. It will serve much the same menu, though there may be some tweaks. Though it won't be on the water like (in Manchac, the restaurant has its own boat docks), the Slidell location will have a 2,000-square-foot deck for outdoor seating and a sandy play area for kids.

As the plans here have progressed, Pfeifer said he's fielded many questions about how he'll duplicate the unique feel of Middendorf's. Thus far, though, he'll only say he is taking a deliberate, step-by-step approach to expand a important regional restaurant.

"Being a cultural icon like Middendorf's is, we have to proceed very carefully," Pfeifer said. "The people who have been coming here all these years, they're all part of Middendorf's. That's who we have to take of at all times while this comes together."

Middendorf’s is one of those old, odd institutions of southeast Louisiana dining that seem intrinsically tied to place. The restaurant’s roots go back to 1934 when Manchac was all about fishing and cypress logging. Now, Manchac is mostly about Middendorf’s. It’s a restaurant with just a handful of neighbors but with a regular and loyal following from around the region who treat it like the neighborhood joint down the street.

It’s a stop on road trips for family gatherings, hunting outings and youth athletic meets. Customers come from across the Gulf coast and the deep south, and they’ve been coming for generations. Most of them know what they’ll order before they even get in the car — the signature thin fried catfish, the whole flounder stuffed with crab dressing, soft-shell crabs the size of catcher's mitts, frog legs and fried chicken.

When Horst and Karen Pfeifer bought Middendorf's in 2007 the move surprised many. Horst is a native of Germany and a classically trained chef, and together the couple ran Bella Luna, one of the more elegant fine dining restaurants of pre-Katrina New Orleans (it never reopened after the disaster).

Ever since taking the reigns the Pfeifers have avowed fidelity to Middendorf's traditions, though keeping that pledge has meant conducting massive renovations and successive rounds of repair to contend with life along Louisiana's changing coast.

In 2016, they completed a dramatic rebuild of the restaurant's original dining hall, raising it higher in the face of more frequent and severe storms.

The area of Slidell where the new Middendorf's is now rising has seen more development lately. Last summer, a location of the Bay St. Louis-based tavern the Blind Tiger opened along the waterfront here.

