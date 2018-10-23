It turns out a pinch of pepper means something very different to Isaac Toups than it does to much of the conventional cooking world.

The Acadiana-raised, New Orleans-based chef knows this now because he finally had to measure what he meant by a “pinch.” It was part of writing recipes for “Chasing the Gator: Isaac Toups and the New Cajun Cooking,” the cookbook he co-authored with Jennifer V. Cole, scheduled for release today.

“We figured out my pinch is a teaspoon,” Toups said, while demonstrating with a clenched hand. “My pinch is a four-finger death grip of seasoning.”

This chef’s embrace of the Cajun food he grew up with, and his zeal for where it can go in the modern food realm, are just as robust.

Cajun cooking is rooted in place, it pulses through families and it’s fed by a steady supply of rice and roux, sausage and seafood. One ingredient that keeps it vibrant, though, is a sense of fun, the gusto of exploring it, playing with it, adding different elements and maybe even a touch of mischief.

This is where Toups excels. He brings a “hold-my-beer-watch-this” dash to creating new dishes and an unedited enthusiasm to any discussion of his favorite topic (the chef, a doting family man, throws around terms not fit for a family paper, many of which made it into the book).

This spirit drives the two New Orleans restaurants he and his wife Amanda run — Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City and Toups South in Central City. And it has landed him in front of cameras for food shows, including his 2016 run as a finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef and this year's Kitchen Takeover pilot on the Food Network.

This plays out in the restaurants as bone marrow served in the bone with a “luge” of whiskey, a periodic special, or the fried quail coated like Nashville hot chicken, a newer menu addition. Then there’s the “meatery board,” a collection of cured, smoked, whipped and grilled meats so richly rendered and generously piled it makes most charcuterie platters look like a course from high tea.

“Give me the off-kilter freaky stuff,” Toups said. “I want to know what’s next. That’s what chasing the gator means: It’s going after that next big flavor.”

Branching out from roots

Toups’ approach is an ongoing demonstration that Cajun authenticity does not have to mean following a script, which is why he makes such a convincing representative for the region’s food passions today.

“Chasing the Gator” puts to the page what his fans already appreciate about his restaurants.

“He’ll joke all day long, but he’s reverent about what Cajun culture is and what it means,” said Cole, his co-author. “That’s why he’s able to play with it so successfully. He knows where it comes from.”

Toups, 39, has a burly build, a shaved head and a Cheshire grin between his jet-black beard and whiskery mustache. He looks like if he caught up with an actual gator, he’d have a good chance of handling the beast.

He hails from Rayne (“Frog Capital of the World!”), a small town just west of Lafayette. His father Brent, a dentist from the swamp Cajun town of Thibodaux, and his mother Esther, from the prairie Cajun town of Oakdale, set down roots on a family farm here.

They raised their kids to hunt and fish and cook. They also instilled an early, broader curiosity about food. Toups remembers that when the area’s first sushi bar arrived in Lafayette, his family was there on opening night. If his dad spotted a Vietnamese grocery on a road trip outside of Rayne, a detour would surely ensue.

Toups took the Louisiana food around him as a normal part of life. But eventually, he said, he also took it for granted. When he left Acadiana and started his career working in New Orleans fine-dining restaurants, he was looking for something else.

“I fought my heritage, I wanted to cook contemporary food like my peers,” Toups said. “I would hide my accent until I hardly have one anymore, until I go home or get drunk.”

He cooked at Emeril’s Delmonico for years, and worked at a circuit of other modern New Orleans restaurants and even for a stint as a fish seller at Whole Foods. When he and Amanda decided to make a go of it on their own, though, Toups started looking back at his first inspiration — the fire-in-the-belly foodways of Cajun country.

“When we were opening our own place, we could do anything,” he said. “Where do you start when you can do anything? You go to what you love.”

Always room for cracklin’

What Toups loves is not the Cajun clichés of tourist trap restaurants or the off-the-shelf idea of “Cajun seasoning,” those powdery red blends of too much cayenne and paprika.

He loves a region where cast-iron pots are passed down through generations, and what goes in them is often shot, hooked or harvested close to home. He loves butcher shops that faithfully produce traditional boudin and also improvise for cheese-stuffed boudin balls, boudin burritos and boudin egg rolls. He loves the up-the-ante mentality he identifies with Cajun food.

“You put Cajun people in the kitchen and they aren’t afraid to try anything,” he said. “You give them gizzards, duck hearts, whatever. They eat it first, then ask you, ‘OK, what was that?’ ”

At Toups South, octopus is cooked like BBQ shrimp, lobster is made into lasagna, and smoked foie gras is preserved in terrines. At Toups’ Meatery, grilled artichokes are paired with logs of sour Greek halloumi cheese; lamb neck is served with buccatini noodles; and rillons, a wine-soaked, candied pork belly specialty of France's Loire Valley, have a hallowed place on the menu.

This is not the maw-and-paw cooking of Cajun Central Casting. But to Toups, it’s part of the pursuit that resonates with his Cajun roots.

“Is it traditional? I don’t care. Is it appropriation? I don’t care. I would only care if it was bad food,” said Toups. "When we look at a dish, we say, OK, what are the rules? Let’s understand them and then keep the ones we like, get rid of the ones we don’t.”

But whatever else happens in Toups’ career, he will always make cracklin’, a staple at both of his restaurants that happens to get a four-page spread in “Chasing the Gator.”

“Any restaurant I open will have cracklin’,” Toups vowed. “If I opened a nursery school someday, I’d be out there making cracklin’ for you when you pick up your kids.”

