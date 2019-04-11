3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635

This is the romantic French restaurant for those who embrace romance with all its quirks and character. Most of the restaurant is a rambling covered patio with a tree trunk rising through it. It can feel like half the neighborhood breezes through the tiny bar, just to say hello (and maybe have some wine). Onion soup, modest but well-turned omelets, lush entrée salads, the mussels and cheese boards are familiar standards that join the long and reliably imaginative list of nightly specials. When the waitress brings the dessert board to the table, who could say no? Lunch Weds.-Sat., dinner Weds.-Sun., brunch Sun. $$$

942 N. Rampart St. (504) 569-9979

The notion of the cozy French bistro gets a timely and stylish update at Meauxbar. It is perhaps the most intimate upscale restaurant in the French Quarter, an area calling out for just this type. The menu lets you know you’re in New Orleans, with fish almandine and the unusual addition of yakamein soup. But chef John Bel’s menu of pâté and tartare, steak frites and even the mercilessly addictive French onion grilled cheese all put more French in the French Quarter. Passing streetcars seem like an extension of the dining room ambiance. Dinner daily, brunch Fri.-Sun., late night (midnight) Fri., Sat. $$$$